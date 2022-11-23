Could your life use more doughnuts?
(By the way, the answer is yes. It’s always yes to doughnuts.)
Two doughnut franchises recently announced that they will be moving into the area.
Coming to the city’s north side this summer will be a Parlor Doughnuts franchise.
Near the intersection of Lima and Carroll roads, Parlor Doughnuts features varieties such as maple bacon, campfire, turtle cheesecake and dreamsicle. In addition, the menu includes keto doughnuts, breakfast items, coffee and kombucha.
The first location opened in Evansville in 2019, and there are now franchises in 15 states. There are a number of Parlor Doughnuts locations in Indiana, including in Valparaiso, Bloomington and Indianapolis.
Tiny Little Donuts, which got its start in Tennessee in a very nostalgic Airstream trailer, offers just that – tiny doughnuts.
The sweet treats come in a handful of flavors, such as cinnamon sugar, lemon glazed and old-school powdered sugar.
Customers can get a dozen or 100 doughnuts in a box, as well as coffee. Seasonal flavors are also available.
The company announced that it will be coming to Fort Wayne on social media. However, a timeline was not released. Messages requesting more information were not returned.
Bravas makes plea
Bo Gonzalez, owner of Bravas Food Truck and Catering, is making a plea to the community to help finish building his new restaurant.
Gonzalez posted on Facebook that he has started an Indie Gogo account (www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-future-bravas-restaurant#/) to raise $20,000 to complete the brick and mortar restaurant along Fairfield Avenue, two doors from where his previous restaruant was located before it closed in 2020.
Gonzalez said through personal capital, family investments and bank financing he has raised more than $700,000 for the project. However, because funding took longer to secure, the project’s cost rose 30% in a couple of months. “The project is going to happen no matter what but when and how we get there definitely hinges on this thing being successful,” Gonzalez said in his post.
Plans for the new restaurant have been in the works for almost two years. Gonzalez is transforming an old building that has been vacant for decades.
The money from the Indie Gogo account will go toward purchasing the final equipment needed for the restaurant’s prep kitchen, interior design work and signage, Gonzalez said in his post.
Bravas has been a part of the Fort Wayne food scene since 2011, beginning with a hot dog cart.
“We have shown over the past ten years that we are dedicated to making Fort Wayne a better place to live through delicious food, nice service, and providing a great place to work,” Gonzalez said in the Indie Gogo site. “We are excited to plant our roots in the 07’ neighborhood and welcome people from all over the city and region.”
Gonzalez had originally hoped to re-open Bravas this year, but in September said that the target opening date was spring 2023.
Holiday options
Still looking for a restaurant to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal? Here are a few additional spots:
• Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
• Granite City Food & Brewery, 3809 Coldwater Road, will have a Thanksgiving dinner buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $29.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Reservations are recommended but some walk-ins will be accepted. Carry-out will also be available.
• Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine, 4411 Coldwater Road, will offer its regular menu from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
New McD’s items
Smoky meets sweet on McDonald’s menu this winter. Two new menu items debuted this week – the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Oreo Fudge McFlurry.
The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a quarter-pound patty, American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
The Oreo Fudge McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, hot fudge topping and Oreo cookie pieces.
