Three Rivers Distilling Co. Bar & Kitchen is set to kick off its Encourage & Engage Dinner Series with a delectable Greek-themed event: Hestia’s Dining Table – An Evening of Greek Fare.
This dinner series aims to foster mentorship and team building among the talented staff while providing customers with an intimate and casual dining experience.
The first event will be at 6 p.m. June 8. Future events in the series have not been announced.
Culinarian Crystal Lee will take center stage as she creates dishes inspired by Greek cuisine. Under the guidance of chef Cortney Carpenter, the culinarians have been given the opportunity to curate their own three-course world cuisine menus for this exciting series.
To complement their dishes, the cooks will work alongside the bartenders to craft cocktails that perfectly pair with the chosen flavors.
Beyond showcasing their creativity, the dinner series serves as a valuable learning opportunity for the aspiring chefs.
Each cook will gain hands-on experience in recipe development and cost analysis, acquiring the skills necessary to create profitable dishes.
The sourcing of ingredients from local vendors will also be emphasized, highlighting the importance of supporting the community and using fresh produce.
For more information and reservations, go to www.3rdistilling.com.
Angel’s renames, moves
Angel’s Cafe, which was in Georgetown Square, closed recently, but fans can find their breakfast favorites at the Pilot Travel Plaza, 3037 Goshen Road.
Now called Mom and Pops Diner, the Angel’s crew is serving up dishes such as steak and eggs, Texas French toast and omelets in the space formerly known as Point Family Restaurant.
There are also lunch and dinner items, such as the Chili Monster Burger and Country Fried Steak.
Mom and Pops took over the restaurant May 1. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Online ordering is available at www.fortwayne-truckplaza.com, and the restaurant can be reached at 484-5426.
Wine-pairing event
Eddie Merlot’s will host a Caymus Vineyards Wine Dinner on Thursday.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and participants will enjoy a five-course tasting menu.
Each course will be paired with a wine from Caymus Vineyards, which is in Napa Valley, California.
Among the dishes that will be featured are tuna carpaccio, lamb lollipops with a roasted red pepper sauce, and a peach kuchen, which is a German cake.
The cost is $125 a person. Call 459-2222 to make a reservation.
BBQ for grad party
Are you planning a graduation party in the near future? Shigs in Pit is taking the stress out of planning the menu.
The barbecue restaurant has introduced a Graduation Open House package. Priced at $6.49 per guest plus tax, the package offers a delectable array of dishes sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.
The Graduation Open House Special requires a minimum order of 40 guests, with delivery available at an additional cost.
The open house special comes with one meat option, either pulled pork or pulled chicken. For the side dish, guests can choose from apple pie baked beans, cole slaw, macaroni salad, tomato cucumber salad, and more. Buns and barbecue sauce are included.
For information or to order, call 222-6704 or email cateringservices@madbrew.com.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.