Timea Csibi missed the flavors of home.
The woman who was born and raised in Romania had settled in Fort Wayne with her husband. After two years of living in the city, she started building the dream of a chimney cakes bakery.
A couple years and a pandemic later, she introduced the Transylvanian treat to the local community. Chimney cakes have become a staple at Fort Wayne farmers markets as well as special events – including the Three Rivers Festival International Village and the popular Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Carmel.
Now, Csibi has a brick-and-mortar location at 1202 W. Main St., where Chimney Cakes Bakery opened last weekend. The grand opening celebration, which featured live music and other events, went well, and support from the community has been really great so far, the team says.
Chimney Cakes Bakery customers can order from a variety of flavors including fruity crunch, hazelnut, peach mango, cocoa crunch and raspberry. For those looking for a not-so-sweet flavor, savory options available are Italian herbs and cheese, five cheese and jalapeno cheddar.
The cinnamon flavor is among the most popular, with the chimney cake resembling a cinnamon roll.
For those new to chimney cakes, it’s recommended that they be eaten within the first four hours. You can enjoy them with coffee at breakfast or as dessert. The savory chimney paninis could be enjoyed for lunch.
A chimney cake is also known as kürtoskalács, which is a recipe that originated in the 1400s in Transylvania.
Chimney cakes are made with a bread-like dough, and it is hand-rolled onto wooden cylinders individually, then covered with sugar and carefully baked in a special oven or on an open rotating charcoal or gas grill.
It kind of pulls apart like a snake.
The chimney cakes take up to 10 minutes to make because they are a hand-crafted pastry.
Future plans for the business include offering private catering.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The hours might change as they get a feel for traffic at the bakery.
New Wings Etc.
Wings Etc. Grill & Pub will open a fourth location in the city this year, the locally based company announced Tuesday.
The new 4,500-square-foot location will be at the northwest corner of Illinois Road (Indiana 14) and Glencarin Boulevard.
A groundbreaking is planned for spring, and the restaurant is expected to open near the end of the year.
Wings Etc. has 81 locations across the Midwest and South, including local restaurants on Dupont, Maysville and Bluffton roads.
Lunch at Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne’s Hospitality Administration students are hosting a series of lunches open to the community as an opportunity to give students a real-world restaurant experience.
The series will take place most Thursdays in February at the Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
This week, the lunch buffet featured pork rillette, Provençal chicken, pike quenelles and desserts. The Feb. 9 lunch will be a three-course tasting menu, and Feb. 23 is an a la carte menu.
The events will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the cost is $15 a person.
Reservations are recommended as the lunches are limited to 35 people. Go to link.ivytech.edu/lunchbuffet.
Chocolate Crawl
This week’s First Friday event in downtown Wabash will feature a Valentine’s Day-themed Chocolate Crawl from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
For the Chocolate Crawl, participants will be given a stamping map and can stop at nine small businesses and nonprofits. If participants visit all nine locations, they will receive a chocolate treat.
Locations are Wabash County Museum, 4 Partners in Crime, Bluebird Boutique, JoJo’s Olfactory & Co., Lily’s-N-Things, Vault 85 Menswear, Bellazo, Moon Dog and Downtown Wabash Inc. Stamping maps should be returned at Downtown Wabash Inc. at 189 S. Miami St.
Asian fusion eatery
The owners of Salsa Grille are expanding their palate with a new venture in southwest Fort Wayne.
Zing Cuisine will be opening soon at 5735 Falls Drive, in the former Chapman’s Brewing Co. taproom.
The fast-causal restaurant will serve Asian fusion cuisine, such as Korean chicken wings and orange chicken.
Church wine event
St. Nicholas Cathedral is hosting its seventh annual wine tasting Feb. 11.
The event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the social hall of the church at 3535 Crescent Ave.
Jeff Armstrong of WineTime will offer a variety of wines to sample. There will also be Vosges chocolates for purchase.
According to organizers, the church will donate the proceeds to those in need.
The cost to attend is $25.
Drink for the trails
Early-bird tickets are now on sale for the Huntington Trails Beer and Wine Festival.
The event, which is hosted by the Huntington Area Trails Association, will be June 9 at the Huntington County Fairgrounds in First Merchants Heritage Hall.
Event attendees will be able to taste several wines, distilled spirits and beers, including samples from Indiana wineries and artisan distilleries. Local food trucks will also be on hand.
There will also be a silent auction, live music and karaoke.
Proceeds from the event will go to promote development, maintenance and awareness of trails in Huntington County.
Early-bird tickets cost $30; to purchase, go to https://event.ontaptickets.com. After March 31, tickets will be $35 and gate admission will be $45. Designated driver tickets are $10.
