Trubble Brewing is limiting the hours and menu at its Broadway location as operators continue work on a new concept downtown.
Effective July 1, the brewery at 2725 Broadway will be open only Friday and Saturday with a focus on beer and cocktails. The regular food menu will not be available, but there will be pop-up restaurants, guest chefs and food trucks, according to a post on Trubble Brewing Co.’s Facebook page.
The shift will allow Trubble to focus on a new, yet-to-be-announced downtown location.
According to the social media post, the new location is four times the size of its current operation. Calling it an “indoor playground” for adults, the post says the space will feature multiple bars.
This isn’t the first teaser about a new downtown venture for Trubble. In January, the brewery announced the closure of Trubble Riverside Cafe at Promenade Park and said another downtown venture would be revealed soon.
Trubble Brewing did not respond to a message seeking more information by deadline for this column. Trubble also operates a tap room in Roanoke.
Deer Park turns 25
Deer Park Irish Pub will celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend. From noon to 10 p.m., the bar at 1530 Leesburg Road will have live music, barbecue and T-shirt raffles.
In addition, five breweries in the 46808 quadrant have collaborated on a special anniversary beer for Deer Park. Junk Ditch, Fortlandia, 2Toms, Dot&Line and Hop River worked together on the brew labeled “Deer Park in the 08.” The style and flavor notes will not be revealed until the event.
The event is free but attendees must be 21 or older. Free event parking can be found at University of Saint Francis across the street from the pub.
Ambrosia event
Ambrosia Orchard will host a soft opening this weekend for its latest concept – Ambrosia at The Charles.
The event will be 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Charles Event Center, 3127 Carroll Road.
Ambrosia Orchard was founded by Blanca and Edison Bender in 2018. The 12-acre orchard and tasting room on U.S. 27 produces cider and mead, creating more than 30 varieties to date.
The venture at The Charles will bring Ambrosia’s products to the city’s north side. There will be a variety of beverages, entertainment and food trucks.
This weekend, WTFish will be on-site from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Laz’s Cuban Cafe from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The grand opening celebration will be 3 to 9 p.m. June 30 and noon to 9 p.m. July 1.
Gluten-free option
Cookie Cottage, 620 W. Washington Center Road, has announced that it now has gluten-free cookies.
The bakery will offer chocolate chip and iced sugar cookies each day with two additional rotating flavors. Quantities will be limited.
If ordering gluten-free cookies, 48 hours notice is required. There is an order minimum of one dozen cookies.
The cookies are considered gluten sensitive as they are prepared in the same kitchen as its other cookies. Cookie Cottage did share that they are taking precautions to separate the baking process for the gluten-free cookies.
New Vietnamese
A Vietnamese restaurant recently opened on the city’s north side.
BoPho To-Go, 8812 Coldwater Road, is in Coldwater Centre near Lunch Box Cafe and Spice & Herb Thai Cuisine. The menu includes a variety of pho, a Vietnamese soup. It also features boba tea drinks.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, as well as Wednesday through Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Tuesdays.
Hoppy summer
It is officially summer, and The Hoppy Gnome is rolling out a new menu to celebrate.
According to Peter Shuey, director of operations, there are new additions to the taco, sandwich, burrito and entree menus. In addition, the restaurant at 203 E. Berry St. is introducing dessert nachos.
Teds at Promenade
Teds Snack+Bar officially opens Thursday and has set regular hours.
The restaurant space at Promenade Park will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The location, which offers sandwiches, grab-and-go sandwiches and drinks, was open last week for a preview.
