A wine produced by Two-EE’s Winery recently took home a bronze medal at the 2022 TEXSOM Awards, an international competition.
Two-EE’s 2020 Touriga Nacional, a dry red wine, claimed the award. This was Two-EE’s Winery’s first year participating in the esteemed competition, and there were more than 2,000 entries from across the world.
“It’s an honor for our wines to be recognized by the highly credentialed judges of TEXSOM,” says Eric Harris, Two-EE’s Winery owner and director of winemaking, in a statement. “When my wife Emily and I opened our winery in 2013, we wanted to make wines of exceptional quality from unique grapes sourced from where they grow best. This award validates our goal and the caliber of wines an Indiana winery can make.”
According to the TEXSOM website, “judges are experts in the fields of wine and spirit tasting and evaluation, including Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine, Certified Wine Educators, enologists, wine and spirits writers, professors, beverage directors and sommeliers, buyers for on-and-off-premise retailers, and other influencers within the wine and beverage industries.”
While better known for producing quality semi-sweet wines, like their bestselling concord wine, Plonqé, Two-EE’s Winery has steadily developed a portfolio of dry wine made with grapes grown in California, Oregon and Washington.
The winery recently launched a barrel-select wine club focused entirely on dry wine.
“Over time, our winemaking team has worked to build a wine portfolio that can satisfy a variety of tastes,” Harris says in the statement. “We’re proud to offer exceptional dry varietal wines alongside more popular semi-sweet and fruit wines. There is something for every palate at Two-EE’s.”
The award-winning wine was recently released to the public for wine tasting and can be purchased at Two-EE’s Winery.
Rally for Racks
The New Haven business community is rallying around Rack and Helen’s after a fire damaged the business.
The owners of Daily Dose and Ravenswolf Emporium Metaphysical Shoppe are teaming up to organize a benefit. From 5 to 10 p.m. July 29, Rally for Racks will offer friends, family and the community a way to support not just the restaurant, but its employees.
One of the biggest concerns for the Rack and Helen’s owners has been the employees, who are out of work while the restaurant is repaired.
The rally will feature food, a bar, vendors, band, activities, a silent auction and more. All of the vendor fees and silent auction proceeds will go to the restaurant. In addition, a raffle will help the restaurant support its employees until it is able to reopen.
“The Andersons have always been huge supporters in the community and they deserve our help now more than ever!” Nicole Moore and Megan Younker say in an email.
If interested in being a vendor or performer or bringing a food truck, call Moore at 494-4223. To donate to the silent action, call Megan at 245-0120.
Hospital bistro
The location of one of the newest places to grab a quick bite in downtown Fort Wayne might surprise you.
The newly opened Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St., has a café and bistro, which are open to patients, staff, visitors and the general public.
The Downtown Café, which is on the second floor of the hospital, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are a variety of meal options, including made-to-order omelets, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast and breakfast sandwiches. Lunch dishes include tacos, pasta, gyros and a salad. The cafe has indoor dining space and outdoor patio seating.
The Downtown Bistro, which is on the main floor, is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes specialty coffee and smoothie options as well as chef fresh sandwiches and salads.
Around town
Queen of Angels, 1500 W. State Blvd., will host food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Aug. 5.
Icing for Izaac announced that it is working on a complete buildout for its own store. The bakery, which is owned and operated by Grayce Holloway, has been working out of the Alto Grado Food and Beverage Co. downtown.
The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.