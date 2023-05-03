While many children are counting down the days left in the school year, the Sassy Vegan and Bigger Than Us are working together to serve the community.
The Sassy Sunday’s Burger & Backpack event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave.
The event will feature a vegan buffet, entertainment and more than 25 local crafters and artisans. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies, which will be donated to local youth.
For every item donated, you will receive a ticket to be entered into a raffle.
Hourly draws will take place throughout the event, and winners will be announced on-site.
The family-friendly event is open to everyone.
Bigger Than Us is a local collective focused on bringing the community together.
The Sassy Vegan operates out of the Cook Spring kitchen and can be found at local farmers markets.
Everyday heroes
Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day on Friday.
The franchise will provide nurses and health care workers with a free medium brewed coffee to show its appreciation and gratitude for these everyday heroes.
The free medium brewed coffee offer is valid one per customer with health care identification Friday at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is not available by ordering ahead on the mobile app.
There are several area locations, including in Decatur, Warsaw, Kendallville and Portland.
Other spots are also treating health care workers.
• Friday through May 12, Insomnia Cookies will give nurses a six-pack of classic cookies with a $5 in-store purchase. You need to mention the deal, show proper ID and have the term “nurse” in your title for this offer.
• Nurses who show a valid medical ID at participating McAlister’s Deli locations will receive a free 32-ounce tea. The offer is available through May 10. It is not available on flavored shots or other drinks.
• Saturday through May 12, Potbelly’s will give nurses a free cookie or drink with entree purchase. A hospital ID is required.
Coffee in Aboite
Plans have been announced for a new coffee shop in southwest Fort Wayne.
The Hive Coffee House is projected to open in August at 7120 Homestead Road, near U.S. 24.
The space is undergoing renovations with plans including outdoor patios, yard games, dedicated area for kids and a fireplace. The Hive will be partnering with local vendors such as Wild & Free GF, Utopian Coffee and The Bread Guy LLC.
The menu has not been announced but will feature coffee drinks and food items.
Smile Cookies
Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie program is back.
Through Sunday, guests can buy a Smile Cookie for $1.50, with 100% of that purchase (excluding taxes) going to a designated nonprofit.
Tim Hortons donated more than $290,000 to local organizations last year in the U.S. alone.
Each smile cookie is known for its unique design and is individually decorated by a team member, so no two are exactly alike.
Around town
• O-Cha Thai is preparing to open at Union Street Market in Electric Works. The business has been a staple at local farmers markets.
• Sno Balls Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 4526 Maplecrest Road, is open for the season. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. daily.
• Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St. in Roanoke, will celebrate its second anniversary Saturday with a Kentucky Derby Party from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be prizes for the best-dressed man and woman.
• Amay Kitchen has opened at 3620 N. Clinton St. offering Thai and Burmese cuisine. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
