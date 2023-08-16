I’m going to say something that will shock some people. I eat pumpkin-flavored items year-round but have a love-hate relationship with all things pumpkin spice.

For me, pumpkin is a nutrient-dense food that tastes great when you add it to overnight oatmeal. You can use pumpkin and sugar-free pudding to make a simple, low-calorie dessert. It can even add a richness to enchilada sauce.

But the pumpkin spice coffee drinks? I can handle one a year.

However, the demand for pumpkin spice coffee and other products is up. According to NielsenIQ data, sales for pumpkin spice products totaled $231 million over the last year. That’s a jump of more than 25% from the year before.

As we look at restaurant menus, you can see more and more items feeding the demand.

Pumpkin will be back today at Dunkin’ Donuts locations. Coffee drinks will include the pumpkin spice latte and a nutty pumpkin coffee, which is made with a pumpkin swirl, a shot of hazelnut flavoring and cream. Select drinks will be available to Dunkin’ Rewards members, including a pumpkin iced macchiato. The food menu includes pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin doughnut holes and pumpkin muffins.

On Aug. 28, IHOP will begin offering its seasonal pumpkin spice menu. The menu includes a pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew and a pumpkin spice pancake combo.

Dairy Queen will bring back the pumpkin pie blizzard Aug. 28. The blizzard is made with vanilla soft serve and pumpkin pie pieces, topped with whipped topping and a dash of nutmeg.

A release date for the now infamous Starbucks pumpkin spice latte has not been announced but is likely to be this month. Fans are also anticipating menu items such as an iced pumpkin chai tea latte and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Traditionally, local coffee shops release their pumpkin-themed menus closer to, well, fall.

Mocha Lounge, which has two locations, will launch its fall menu Sept. 1. Previous offerings have included a pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin patch white mocha and Dutch apple chai.

Firefly Coffee House, 3523 N. Anthony Blvd., is known for its pumpkin spice chai latte, which is made with real pumpkin puree, as well as its pumpkin baked goods. The coffee shop anticipates releasing its pumpkin-flavored drink the first week in September.

Vegan twist on BBQ

As Labor Day approaches, Vegan Fort Wayne is going to host the second installment of its Cooking with Plants series – BBQ & Picnic Classics with a Plant-Based Twist.

The class will be 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Teaching Kitchen on the second floor of Union Street Market at Electric Works.

Instructors Heather Dahman and Brittany Billings will guide participants through crafting healthier, plant-based versions of beloved BBQ and picnic classics. With traditional Labor Day meals often laden with cholesterol and unhealthy fats, this class aims to provide attendees with the skills to create a spread that’s not only flavorful but healthy.

“We believe that embracing a plant-based approach doesn’t mean compromising on flavor or traditions,” Dahman says. “Instead, it opens up a world of creative possibilities that celebrate both good food and good health.”

Participants can register at fortwayneveg.com/cooking-classes.

For more information about the cooking class series, email heather@thevegacademy.com.

The Dish Restaurant and food news from Journal Gazette columnist Kimberly Dupps Truesdell.

Closed

Two local businesses recently announced plans to close.

• Hello Sunshine Bakery, 2610 Lower Huntington Road, will close its doors Aug. 31. Kathleen Steenport has been operating the bakery for two years, taking over the space left vacant by Waynedale Bakery.

• Mo’ Better Barbecue, which opened this year, closed its 5911 N. Clinton St. restaurant. However, the owners plan to transition into a mobile-based operation.

The Dish features restaurant news and food events and appears Wednesdays. Fax news items to 461-8893, email kdupps@jg.net or call 461-8304 at least two weeks before event or desired publication.