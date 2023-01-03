It’s finals week, and Alan Grinsfelder has just turned in his painting that will be graded for an art class he is taking at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Grinsfelder can now relax on this Tuesday in early December, not that he is worried about his final grade.
The 87-year-old has been taking art classes here and there since he got his bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2020. That degree was a slight departure from the architectural degree he secured as a young man and eventually led him to build some of the most recognizable buildings in Fort Wayne. But it has allowed him to add not only the title of artist to his successes, but also being the oldest student at PFW.
“It’s just an inspiration to work with young people,” Grinsfelder says. In addition, taking the classes, “gives me a chance to do more art.”
Grinsfelder owned Grinsfelder Associates Architects, retiring from his business in 2007. Some of his most notable projects are Foellinger Theatre in Franke Park, Renaissance YMCA, Headwaters Park and the downtown Community Center. Grinsfelder also built Kettler Hall on the now-PFW campus.
That’s how he got involved with the college and taught architecture classes from 1965 through 1971. However, once he reached tenure, the school wanted him to teach full time. He declined and he stopped teaching.
After he retired from his architecture business, he decided to go back to school to get a master’s degree in organizational leadership. It wasn’t until several years later that he decided to take a painting class for non-majors.
Grinsfelder had taken art classes as a young man growing up in Philadelphia. In addition, he was used to drawing by hand. After taking this class, Grinsfelder was hooked.
He eventually signed up for the art program in 2013. However, after having a stroke, he had to stop and wasn’t able to begin again until 2014. Because he had to cut back on the number of classes he was taking, it wasn’t until 2020 that he finally got his degree.
Grinsfelder’s paintings have been part of various art shows at such places as First Presbyterian Church, Henry’s restaurant and Old Crown coffee house.
He has another show at Henry’s in March.
Grinsfelder describes his art style as semi-abstract and he mostly works in oils. However, his latest class was him trying his hand at acrylics. He’s also done work in colored pencils.
His studio is a mix of artist den and man cave. It’s located in the basement of his home, which was formerly owned by John Franke. Franke was founder and president of Perfection Biscuit Co. and one of Fort Wayne’s civic leaders. His name graces a city school and city park – Franke Park.
Grinsfelder and his wife, Maureen, have lived in the home for 50 years. The couple have been married for 64 years and have four sons and nine grandchildren.
Grinsfelder is not looking to add another diploma, but he does continue to take classes and paint in an effort to keep his mind and body active. His philosophy has been, “Let’s keep it going.”
The artist says he enjoys his classes and laughs when asked what it’s like to be among students many of whom are as young as his grandchildren (he has two grandchildren attending school in Bloomington).
“When I first show up in class on the first day, they look at me skeptical,” Grinsfelder says.
The students, he says, often ask questions or his advice. And for him, “I get to hear some of the things that are current for them.”
Grinsfelder is signed up for an advanced drawing class next semester.
For now, he will enjoy the holiday break. And while hadn’t received his final grade on this last project yet, he’s not concerned. Most of his work has been rated in the 90s.
“I will probably get an A,” he says.