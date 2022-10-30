The Rev. Bill McGill has the luxury of being the only pastor that most of his congregation at Imani Baptist Temple have ever known.
Because of his long tenure, members have come to know what their senior pastor believes.
“I’m never shy about speaking about what I feel is the truth,” McGill says. “I’m not preaching for pleasure.”
He is one of many local religious leaders who are navigating numerous social issues currently facing the country that could cause division among a church’s congregants.
For McGill, he has not had any divisive conversations with members about social or political issues, except for when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
“I am consistently pro-life,” says McGill, adding that he doesn’t believe in allowing a child to be born and then sent to a premature tomb. However, when it comes to the subject of abortion, “I agree those are personal choices at the end of the day.”
McGill sees his role as being with people when they are making decisions, even those they might regret.
“Over this nearly half-century (of preaching) I have sat with women in clinics and held women’s hands and walked them through the process,” McGill says. “I try not to be selective, and I’m required to be protective.”
McGill is often outspoken in the religious community when it comes to social issues.
His role as executive pastor of One Church-One Offender, a faith-based alternative sentencing program, and as a member of the Indiana Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, oftentimes puts him on the front line of social activism.
But McGill tries to keep the politics out of his message. “We have to be not Democrat or Republican,” he says. “We have to be people of faith.”
He believes there should be a Christian policy to such issues as immigration, remarking that the Christian response is not putting people on buses and shipping them to other places. Another hot button, McGill says, is school vouchers. He doesn’t believe religious entities whose policies discriminate should receive public dollars.
McGill says the Gospel is designed to confront and there are no easy answers to complex questions.
“The pew is not designed to be a comfortable place,” McGill says. “If you can come here and leave feeling the same way about everything, then I haven’t done my job.”
As senior pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, the Rev. Timothy Murphy says the church never endorses candidates, but, “we do speak about things going on in our community. … We believe the Gospel is about addressing oppression,” and the church deals with the oppressed and marginalized.
Murphy shares the church’s four covenants with the congregation each week. Those include being a Just Peace congregation that seeks peace rooted in justice and liberation and being an open and affirming church that welcomes members of the LGBTQ+ community. As part of that, the church focuses on transgender rights.
In addition, Plymouth, which has a church membership of 400, has action teams that address issues such as Afghanistan refugees and reproductive rights. However, Murphy points out that not everyone is a part of those teams as people have different passions and usually respond to concerns affecting their family and lives.
Murphy believes that “pastors should look for the Gospel with the Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other,” he says.
“We’re not CNN, doom watching, that’s not what the church is about,” Murphy says.
Instead, the church needs to consider “what we are called to as people of faith with good hope and justice in our community and world,” he says.
Murphy says he has not had one-one conversations about certain issues, but such topics have been addressed in education settings. He believes that creates an opportunity for religious voices speaking on a number of issues in a nondogmatic way.
“People who are here appreciate that,” Murphy says.