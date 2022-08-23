I find it interesting that discussion about marriage over the years has been about how no one can stay together, divorce rates continue to increase and people are getting married later in life or not at all.
All of that is certainly true. I can attest after years of publishing marriage licenses and divorce filings in The Journal Gazette, that I notice that names that appear in marriage licenses, often, years later, turn up in divorce filings. It is estimated that 40% to 50% of today’s marriages will end in divorce.
But what isn’t talked about enough is the number of people who do stay married. The ones that manage to make it work.
If you put a positive spin on that divorce number, you could say that that means as many as 60% of married couples will stay together for the long haul.
So when I heard about Joe and Alice Hooker, who just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, I had to know how they made it work all these years.
And marriage is work. For all those married couples, whether you are newlyweds or long-timers, you know I’m right. My husband and I have been married for 28 years and I would be lying if I said every day was marital bliss. It ain’t.
It’s estimated that 6% of couples have been married for 50 or more years. That figure is significantly less for couples who have been married as long as the Hookers.
Alice Hooker will turn 90 on Thursday, and Joe will be 90 Oct. 13.
They met in 1954 in Columbus, Ohio, where Alice was living with three other women while she worked, and Joe was in the Air Force stationed at the then-Lockbourne Air Force Base.
Joe was dating one of Alice’s roommates. One night when he called for his girlfriend and she wasn’t home, Joe and Alice began to talk. He ended up breaking it off with the roommate, the couple started dating and by Aug. 1 of that year, they were married.
In fact their first date was the movie “Hondo,” a Western starring John Wayne. It was 3D so they had to wear the glasses. Back then, Joe says, they would pay five to 10 cents to watch a triple feature.
Neither of their lives had been easy up to that point.
Alice, who grew up in Moundsville, West Virginia, left home when she was 21 because as she puts it, her father was a full-blooded Greek and he wanted to “sell her to a fat, old Greek.” She was one of 11 children, all who have passed away but her.
Joe’s father worked on the railroad until he had a heart attack and could no longer work. So Joe had to work, getting a job on the railroad at the age of 17 to support his family, who lived in Cleveland. He worked from midnight to 8 a.m. so he could be at school by 9 a.m.
Joe enlisted in the Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He later got a job with GTE, which eventually took him and Alice, along with their children, to Fort Wayne in 1965.
The couple have six children – 4 boys and two girls. One son passed away. They have nine grandchildren.
Alice stayed home to take care of the kids and the household, while Joe worked. “I could live on $50 a week,” she says. “We were very poor.”
Alice was able to earn some extra spending money by developing a feature for the News-Sentinel called “Finger Fun.” It was a combination of puzzles and activities for children. She was paid $5 a week for the feature and did it for about 10 years. She also later wrote recipes for the paper.
Family and friends celebrated the couple’s 68th anniversary with a large party.
Thinking back before they were married, Alice confesses that there were others who didn’t think she should marry Joe. Her roommates, including the one that used to date Joe, as well as her co-workers, tried to talk Alice out of marrying Joe.
But one day she met a lady on the bus and she told Alice, “If you love him, marry him.” So she did. After that day, Alice says she never did see that lady on the bus again.
Asked how they have stayed together this long, Joe says, “We fight every day.” But they have figured out how to settle their differences.
“I wouldn’t live without him,” Alice says.
Son Robert Hooker has another though about the marriage’s longevity: “Nobody would put up with either one (of them).”
The couple also are facing other issues in their marriage. Alice has dementia and Joe has congestive heart failure and stage 5 kidney failure.
But they’ll continue to do what they have done for 68 years that have made their marriage last this long.
“You gotta work at it,” Joe says.
