Sean Nolan, working on his own home’s landscaping years ago, would often choose plants for their beauty, learning that sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t.
“I did the same thing that so many other people do,” he says. Then he started to experiment with native plants.
Nolan’s interest in native plants began years ago when he worked with the Little River Wetlands Project. “That’s when I really started to understand the benefit of native plants,” he says.
After years with his own gardening, “It was very, very obvious and apparent that as soon as putting these plants in the landscape that the wildlife returns,” he says. “What that speaks to is that pollinators and wildlife are in need of these kind of plants so they can complete their life cycles.”
Now, as president of the Northeast Chapter of the Indiana Native Plant Society and owner of Sanctuary Native Landscapes, which focuses on providing a resource for designing and building landscapes using native plants, he is helping others realize the benefits of plants that were here when settlers arrived.
One of the biggest trends in landscaping is incorporating native plants into gardens and front yards. And while these plants are allowed to grow as they would in nature, their usage is far from looking like a prairie. In fact, native plants are being used by not only home owners but businesses as well.
“People for many years have tried to do the right thing to incorporate native plants in their landscape,” Nolan says. But what ends up happening is that they focus on the wrong plants, often working with more aggressive plants, and they struggle to make that work.
“We work to better understand these plants, and their personalities, and then we try to design with that in mind,” Nolan says.
One of Nolan’s most notable design is at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn. In July 2017, the main building of the library was heavily damaged by an arson fire. Part of the reconstruction involved the library’s gardens.
The library went with a largely traditional garden once the new façade was completed on the west side of the building, says Barbara Olenyik Morrow, library board president who was on the landscaping committee at the time. But discussion shifted for the east side of the building, which was the historic side that had not been damaged.
“We started thinking, what kind of look did we want the historic side of the library to look like,” she says.
Community members suggested native plants. The teen library had already developed a pollinator program, and the committee decided to expand on that and “to think in an environmentally sound way” and focus on the library’s mission of “educating the people,” Olenyik Morrow says.
The garden, which includes signage, allows the library to teach the public about native plants and flowers. There are plans to expand.
“We’re looking at how to build community partnerships so that schools will be involved, learning from our gardens,” as well as Scouts and even local nurseries, Olenyik Morrow says. “It’s really good out-of-thebox thinking and it’s exciting.”
Education is key for the Indiana Native Plant Society. Nolan says the local chapter does a lot of work to educate the public on the value of native plants.
Judith Nastally is one of the original members of the society’s Northeast chapter. Before the local chapter started, she was a member of the Indianapolis chapter.
Nastally began gardening with native plants while working at the former Neuhouser Garden & Gifts. When she was preparing to leave that job, the Fort Wayne resident and master gardener wasn’t sure what she was going to do. As she began telling clients she was leaving, people began to ask her to design their home landscapes.
That was the beginning of J. Lynne Associates, which put her 12-plus years in the garden industry and degree in design and architectural drafting to use for the environment.Through her work, Nastally has seen an increase over the years of people turning to native plants.
“People are ready to be able to feel like they can do something, they can be part of the solution, particularly younger people,” she says.
Nastally tries to educate on how to bring more insects into a garden. She says pollinator populations are declining and that 80% of food relies on pollinators for it to grow. In addition, she says increasing native plant use relies on homeowners, as more ground in the U.S. is owned by individuals than any other entity.
“I like to encourage people to have their gardens be alive and lively,” Nastally says.
For Nastally, she likes to grow things she can eat. That includes serviceberries, black chokeberry, liatris or blazing star, violets (which she harvests for syrup or uses the leaves for tea) and redbud flowers that she uses in pancakes, cupcakes and other baked goods.
“It’s another way of getting people outside,” Nastally says. “What if you came home at night and you were foraging in your own yard for your meal?”
If people don’t have a lot of space, Nastally suggests planting native varieties in large containers instead of annuals. She encourages people “to do a little bit on whatever ground they have.”
Jay Rozelle, owner of Rozelle Lawn and Landscape in Fort Wayne, believes more people are aware of the benefits of native plants then they were five years ago.
He uses his business to educate customers on the importance of native plants. The plants are well-adapted and well-suited to the local climate and don’t need care or fertilizers once established. They are very hardy and help break up the compacted clay soil found in this area as the roots grow, Rozelle says. In addition, native plants attract more insects than exotic plants because the pollinators and plants have evolved together.
He says most of his projects are 80% native plants and 20% non-native. And while Rozelle primarily does residential, he has expanded to servicing businesses.
“The reality is we need to start looking at landscape as functional places, obviously still strive for beauty, (but we) need to start viewing (it) as functional, meaning that it serves the local environment.”
It’s a long-term goal that takes decades to happen, Rozelle says. He says the difference can be found between newer suburbs, where birds are not heard as often, and older neighborhoods such as in the 46805 or 46807 ZIP codes, where there are more mature trees.
Nolan says, “It speaks to the understanding of how we need to better co-exist with our natural environment …when we really start to look at it, when you start to think about the things we do that can negatively impact our nature environment.
“By incorporating turf grass, there’s real ramifications on a large scale. And we’re seeing that. We’re finding fewer birds, (the) diversity of our birds are decreasing, pollinators are on a steep decline (and) it’s because of those activities.”
For those who are set on having a manicured and weed-free lawn, Nolan says that there is a balance.
“You really can have both, but it does mean you need to consider making changes to your existing landscape.”