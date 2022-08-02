Winston Pearson Jr. is many things: Pastor, husband, father of seven, saxophone player. Now, he can add ventriloquist to the list.
Pearson has been practicing ventriloquism for two years, starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he performs regularly.
“I never thought I would be playing with puppets in my 40s,” Pearson says laughing.
He has 14 puppets. His favorites are Torah, Granny Penny, which is named after his mother, and King Solomon.
Pearson pastors with his wife, Alicia, at The Church of Jesus in Fort Wayne and has his own TikTok, where his cast of characters teach short Bible and moral lessons.
When Greg Andrews, a grandparent of an MLK Montessori student, came to Pearson with a request for mentors at the school, Pearson knew he wanted to bring his family of puppets to the children. Pearson’s ventriloquism is a ministry that seeks to accomplish a special goal – shaping the future, Pearson says.
“Ministering and mentoring young people guarantees great futures,” Pearson says. “If you want to shape the future, you shape the children. You have the power to make sure the future looks a certain way.”
The children at MLK Montessori look forward to Pearson’s visits. He believes children respond so well because the puppets come alive for them. “Children have not lost their imagination,” he says. “Imagination is God’s gift to help them see who they can be in the future.”
Pearson’s performances also have a special purpose, teaching the children about dealing with their emotions. Topics include handling frustration properly and understanding and naming what emotions they are truly feeling.
“Children learn how to compress their emotions,” Pearson says. “If we can get to them now, they can live an authentic life.”
In addition, Pearson uses his puppets to teach black history. MLK Montessori has intentionally decided that Black History Month is every month and includes that philosophy in everything from class lessons and schoolwide activities to Pearson’s visits.
Pearson’s puppets have taught about Martin Luther King Jr.; Rosa Parks; Alfred L. Kralle, inventor of the ice cream scoop; and Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker.
“It has been amazing,” Greta McKinney, executive director of MLK Montessori, said about Pearson’s performances. “There is something about a puppeteer and children that is just magical.”
McKinney said that children are learning about different African-Americans that have made an impact not only in the community, but in the world.
She said children have been responding and asking questions and Pearson has helped facilitate that with his puppets. “It’s so important to prepare our future leaders to be critical thinkers,” McKinney said.
The puppets have been so successful that McKinney has had puppets made of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Dr. Maria Montessori, who is the founder of the Montessori education method. Pearson will become part of the school’s curriculum, using the puppets to teach once a month at the school.
As for his own legacy, Pearson hopes that it will be “teaching people how to reach their dreams without compromising who they are. You can be who God created you to be, and you don’t have to compromise that.”
Terri Richardson of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.