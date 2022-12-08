For the first time in the organization’s history, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association is on strike.
The union announced the work stoppage Thursday afternoon after a day full of negotiations with the philharmonic’s management.
The orchestra’s players, members of American Federation of Musicians Local 58, were on strike as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Campbell MacDonald, chairperson for the players’ association, said in a statement that the philharmonic’s management “has yet to propose pay that allows us to afford basic needs, and is married to the elimination of full-time positions.”
Management, meanwhile, is “deeply disappointed” with the union’s decision to strike, Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall said at a news conference.
“We have negotiated in good faith since August,” Hall said, “and our hope is to collaborate with the musicians and reach a new agreement that will be a foundation for the long-term future of the Philharmonic and its important role in the community.”
Hall claimed the union has requested a 46% wage increase — although the players’ association has not confirmed that figure — while management has proposed an 11.5% increase.
She portrayed the philharmonic’s position as necessary to maintain the organization’s “long-term health and wellbeing.”
Although no cancellations have yet been announced, the strike could affect one or more concerts.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic had “Holiday Pops” concerts scheduled for Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday, as well as more events later in the month.
The next negotiation meeting between the workers and management is scheduled for Monday, although Hall said her negotiating team has proposed a Saturday session.
More than 25 members of the union, wearing jackets in the chilly Thursday morning air over red shirts urging support from the public, gathered in front of the union's headquarters downtown to announce their preparations for the strike.
Representatives from the union and management have met nine times in recent months to talk about terms for a collective bargaining agreement, player chair Campbell MacDonald said. They met again Thursday for another session of negotiations.
The union said early Thursday it will always continue to negotiate until a deal is reached that the musicians find fair.
“Withholding our work is due to us being unable to afford to accept their proposal,” MacDonald said Thursday morning.
The most recent bargaining agreement was made in May 2021 after about two years of contract negotiations, nine months of player furloughs and dozens of concerts canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That contentious period included several public demonstrations by the union including a labor rally on the Allen County Courthouse Green.
That deal included a full 2021-22 Philharmonic season with a reduced number of weeks, 28, compared with previous full seasons, which were typically 33 weeks long. The musicians have been performing under the terms of that contract since it expired Sept. 1.
The players’ union has prepared to strike before, including in 2013 when the two sides eventually reached an agreement which included a reduction in season length from 40 to 33 weeks, resulting in a 17.5% reduction in wages.