Wearing jackets in the chilly air over red shirts urging support from the public, more than 25 members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association gathered in front of the union's headquarters downtown Thursday morning to announce they are prepared to go on strike by the end of the day if a deal is not reached with the orchestra.
The musicians and orchestra have met nine times in recent months to talk about terms for a collective bargaining agreement, player chair Campbell MacDonald read in a statement to the assembled media. The players have agreed to schedule flexibility and work rules. This is on top of cuts made to the length of the season and base wages, which are now at $22,000, he said.
The musicians and orchestra have negotiations scheduled today, and an update will be issued at 4:30 p.m., MacDonald said. The players are members of American Federation of Musicians Local 58.
If a strike begins tonight, the musicians will not be rehearsing or performing. But MacDonald said there is still time to resolve the issue before this weekend's "Holiday Pops" concerts at Embassy Theatre and Trine University, for which hundreds of tickets have been sold.
The union group says it will always continue to negotiate until a deal is reached that the musicians find fair.
"Withholding our work is due to us being unable to afford to accept their proposal," MacDonald said while speaking to members of the media after the statement.
The most recent deal was made in May 2021 after about two years of contract negotiations, nine months of player furloughs and dozens of concerts canceled because of the pandemic. That contentious period included several public demonstrations including a labor rally on the Allen County Courthouse Green.
The deal included a full 2021-22 Philharmonic season with a reduced number of weeks from previous full seasons. The musicians have been performing under the terms of that expired contract since Sept. 1.
Philharmonic leaders in 2021 said the orchestra needed to slim down its budget, which included reducing costs from musician salaries, in order to stay viable for the future because of a projected slowdown in donations post-pandemic and with an aging donor base.
Musicians at the time said the orchestra had plenty of money available because of recent fundraising campaigns, but the Philharmonic said that that money was "donated to ensure the future" of the organization and that intention could not be ignored.
While talking to reporters on Thursday, MacDonald again pointed out that the Philharmonic has a large endowment and that other orchestras in the country have returned to normal operations.
"The orchestra has the resources to return to the profile that resembles what this orchestra has been historically," he said. "This orchestra has been a full-time performing ensemble for 50 years. ... Right now we are dealing with a season schedule that barely resembles what this orchestra (has been)."
MacDonald's statement:
Campbell MacDonald, Chairperson of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, American Federation of Musicians Local 58, issued an update on the current state of contract negotiations between Musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic at 9:30AM this morning:
“We have met with Fort Wayne Philharmonic management 9 times over recent months. We’ve agreed to a number of the Philharmonic’s proposed needs regarding scheduling flexibility, and changes to work rules and conditions related to routine operations in the orchestra.
On the heels of agreed cuts to our season and wages that would allow the Philharmonic to resume its activities amidst the challenges of the Covid pandemic a year and a half ago, where our already modest base salary was cut to just over 22 thousand dollars, it has been made clear to us over the course of this negotiation that the Fort Wayne Philharmonic board and management seeks to carry forth with unacceptable rates of pay for musicians, fewer concerts, and a drastically reduced presence in our community.
We enter further negotiations today seeking to dislodge the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from their destructive position. We are unified in our resolve. If we do not have an agreement at the close of today’s meetings, we are prepared to go on strike. We will issue an update today at 4:30 PM.”
Philharmonic Musicians have been performing under the terms of an expired contract since September 1, 2022. For more information, please visit www.fwpmusicians.com.