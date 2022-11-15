Collecting memories is something Doc West has been doing since he was a kid.
In early August, the radio personality at WXKE 96.3 auctioned a lot of those memories off. Up for sale were autographed albums, CDs and gold records, a variety of guitars, celebrity license plates, a DJ sound system and lots of WXKE logo wear.
“When people heard about the auction, they started asking if I’m getting ready to retire,” West said. “Working here is a lot of fun and I’m planning on staying until it’s no longer fun.
“What actually made me decide to have the auction was the fact that over the past 17 years I’ve paid around $19,000 in rental fees for two storage units that I hadn’t looked at for years. So, why should I keep a bunch of cool stuff in boxes when someone who loves rock ’n’ roll as much as I do could be enjoying it?”
West began sifting through his items in January. “It turned out to be pretty emotional,” he said. “Every item held a special memory. There were 800 items that took me more than 50 years to accumulate.”
West saved his first memories – concert ticket stubs from a James Brown concert in Miami Stadium and from The Doors concert in Cleveland – when he was 17 years old.
He has fond memories of a Grateful Dead concert before they became the rage. “Only 400 people showed up and I got to meet Jerry Garcia,” West said. “When they came to Columbus, Ohio, a few years later, I went backstage to see my ‘old friend’ Jerry. They wouldn’t let me in.”
Born Rick West in Columbus, Ohio, he got his first taste of rock ’n’ roll while living in south Florida. His stepmother, who worked for WFUN in Miami, introduced him to radio.
West began his Fort Wayne broadcasting career on WXKE in 1979. WXKE began broadcasting a rock format in Fort Wayne in 1977.
West describes himself as a “musical waiter,” serving up rock ’n’ roll for the past 43 years.
“I’m addicted to it! I’m playing music that was popular in 1965 and it’s just as popular today as it was then,” West said. “Rock ’n’ roll is healthy! The ages of people listening to it, range from 16 to 76. It can make a 70-year-old jump up and take to the dance floor.”
WXKE program director J.J. Fabini has worked with West for more than 30 years and refers to him as “my second father.” “In fact, he hired me at 15 as an intern, and I worked for him until 1997 when I took a job at another station which, a few years later bought out his station and we were back working together again,” Fabini says.
“For Doc it’s always been more than a radio station. It’s a way of life. He’s dedicated a huge amount of his life to the station. He’s the absolute face of the station because he did the weekend appearances, talked with people, shook their hands and made them feel appreciated. Doc is WXKE! He’s an icon.”
West still has about a third of a storage unit left to empty. In addition, he has thousands of photos he has taken of rock stars at concerts.
“I plan to digitize my photo collection, but I won’t start that project until I’ve got the storage unit cleaned out,” West said. “It will probably take me forever to do the digitizing.”
In the meantime, he will keep on playing music.
“I’m passionate about what I do, and I hope that passion rubs off on some of my listeners,” West said. “With all the technology, in a hundred years someone will be able to look me up, see me and hear me.”