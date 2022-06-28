Aisyah Aziz enjoys taking the road less traveled.
That became clear when she decided to forgo her Purdue University degree in animal science and instead look for something that would allow her to be in nature.
“I realized there are so many other opportunities instead of being a doctor,” Aziz says.
Oftentimes she makes her own opportunities, such as backpacking for several months to immerse herself in different cultures. Aziz would work half a year to save up as much money as she could and then backpack for the rest of the year. She has traveled through southeast Asia, Europe, Egypt and South America.
“I’m always looking for an adventure,” she says. “No matter what, it’s going to lead me to different opportunities. I’m a very go-with-the-flow type of person.”
Her latest opportunity will take her from Fort Wayne to Seattle next month to work at the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park as part of the park’s Community Volunteer Ambassador Program, which is managed in collaboration with Conservation Legacy.
She has been part of a yearlong internship that began in February. Until now, she has been working remotely but will make the official move to Washington state in a few weeks.
Part of her job will be to increase volunteer opportunities, especially for those groups of people who seldom have an opportunity to experience nature.
Aziz says what made her want to be a part of the organization was the chance to get more diverse groups of people involved with the parks.
“A person of color, we’re sometimes not represented in the national parks,” she says, “Sometimes we feel like that it’s not just the place for us. A goal of mine is to make them feel like they belong in these public lands.”
Aziz is a first-generation Asian- American. Her family immigrated to Fort Wayne from Malaysia so her father could go to college. She was born in Fort Wayne and graduated from North Side High School.
While growing up, the 30-year-old says her parents kept her connected to her cultural roots, including learning the language. She also lived in Malaysia for two years so she could experience the culture.
“We do have to walk a fine line to assimilate to the U.S., but in the same sense stay true to ourselves and our family and figure out where we fit in,” Aziz says.
Growing up in Fort Wayne, Aziz says there wasn’t a lot of representation in authority roles or within natural spaces. “I felt like it wasn’t a place for me. I didn’t see myself there because I didn’t see other people like me.”
She hopes to use her passion for conservation and nature to be a role model for other girls of color, “where they can see me and see that (being in the national park) was an opportunity for me to pursue.”
The heart of Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park is extremely urban but is surrounded by nature and public spaces, as well as three larger national parks – Mount Rainier, Olympic and North Cascades, says Charles Beall, superintendent of the Seattle Area National Park Sites. And while the parks seem close to the city, in reality, they are quite far for some of the population, especially in south Seattle, where there has been a tremendous growth in immigrants and refugees, Beall says.
It has been the mission of the park service to connect people who live in Seattle to recreational activities, helping them find the “nature within their own backyard,” he says.
Beall says Aziz will help in that outreach, as well as working with children in elementary and high school with conservation programs and helping to increase volunteers and community engagement, especially in these new communities.
“These special places belong to them as well,” no matter their background, race, religion or income, Beall says. “If you live here, those places are there for you to enjoy.”
Before she began her internship, Aziz worked for Science Central, helping with the hands-on museum’s community outreach programs. One of those was a summer program for Burmese refugees.
Aziz says when she walked into the room, “I could see the kids’ eyes light up because they saw someone that looked like them. I know how big of an impact it was.
“Representation really does matter.”
