Eliza Miron marked a personal milestone in September: Running every day for the past 20 years.
But it’s not been without challenges, including sickness, injuries and even pregnancies.
Miron’s first son was born on Thanksgiving in 2014. Miron ran before going into labor, which lasted for 40 hours, and soon after her son’s birth. Miron only ran a little more than a mile, but she was able to do it.
“Lots have happened over the years, but the run has been constant,” Miron says.
Miron began running when she was 16 and a student at Canterbury High School. Miron was tired of sitting on the soccer bench and not playing, so she joined the cross country team. At the time, she was the only female on the team. “I just wanted to run,” she says.
It was after about two months that she realized she hadn’t missed a day of running. So, she kept it going.
Miron didn’t tell anyone of her run streak for about two years. Since then, she has used her running as a way to inspire others, allowing her story to be bigger than just the woman who runs every day.
She even inspired her father to start his own run streak. At 69, he marked 17 years in July.
“The run is a love story, it’s a passion,” the 37-year-old mother of two says. “It’s part of my life, of the things I’ve had to run through.”
Among her 44,000 followers on Instagram (@Dailyrunwithza), Miron receives messages from people she has inspired through her running. Her philosophy behind her running “is that it doesn’t matter how far you run or how fast you run,” Miron says. “We all have those days when you feel like the odds are against us; if you can break through that,” it will help prepare for the mental challenges of life.
As of last month, Miron had run 31,431 miles. She keeps a record of her mileage in a handwritten binder.
She tries to run at least 3 miles a day. That can be difficult in between teaching yoga, health coaching and taking care of her 5- and 7-year-old sons.
At one time, she was working 12-hour days and would use her lunch hour to run. Now, she tries to fit in a run before she picks up her children from school.
Miron has had to get creative over the years to make sure she gets in her run, including running in an airport terminal while traveling.
And her running is not without its critics, such as those who believe that running every day is not healthy. But for Miron, running keeps her grounded. “I find the run helps me appreciate the life that we are given that so many times we take for granted,” she says.
She has even found kindred spirits with other streak runners internationally, some who have been running at least a mile a day for 30 years.
For those wanting to start their own run streak, Miron says to start with small goals and take it day by day. It adds up over time.
“The run is a small part of my day,” she says, “but a big part of my life.”