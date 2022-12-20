I was both intrigued and disturbed when I first saw the TV commercial for Manscaped starring comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Davidson has become the face of the grooming kit company and unashamedly encourages men to get trimmed, well, on all parts of the body both high and low.
However, the intimate commercial is not unlike recent commercials for women in which taking care of hygiene needs has gone from personal to public.
Manscaping is not new. But now as more products dedicated to grooming are coming out, the manscaping conversation has come back into the mainstream.
A large part of that may be due to men deciding to lose those beards and pay more attention to personal hygiene after the last few years of not worrying about it because of the pandemic. As more workers stayed home because of COVID-19 protocols, it didn’t make much sense to worry about an excessive amount of grooming.
Because of that, the need to manscape is on the rise.
According to a survey by Tools of Men, which provides grooming advice and tips for men, the average man spends 27 minutes getting ready for a night out. In Indiana, a man spends 26 minutes – not including a shower, the survey reported.
The largest part of that time, according to the survey, is choosing an outfit, followed by doing their hair. And nearly a quarter of those men confessed to plucking their eyebrows and 10% said they would be prepared to go into debt to buy grooming products.
The NPD Group reported a 74% sales growth of body groomers over the last two years – an indication of the products’ popularity. In addition, other trimmers, such as ear, nose and pen trimmers, also have grown by double digits in the last year.
It’s clear that people’s perceptions on male, and female, grooming have changed over the years. That has led to more men seeking out those services, creating a boon for barber shops and salons dedicated to men.
“It’s becoming more and more acceptable to have these services done,” says Jason Miko, owner of Men’s Den on Dupont Road.
The salon and spa for men offers different forms of manscaping, including body waxing services such as chest or back, and skin care that includes exfoliation.
“A lot of guys have questions about manscaping services, … including why they are losing their hair,” Miko says.
He says that 60% of men will have some type of hair loss in their lifetimes. For that reason, the salon offers a hair restoration treatment as well.
Miko has seen more men coming in seeking manscaping services, especially as men become more aware of them. Miko says they have 45- to 60-minute packages that are very relaxing and often men fall asleep during them.
“It’s just a chance for them to get away and relax,” Miko says. “It’s becoming pretty popular to escape for a little while.”
