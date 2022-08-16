Fort Wayne video game community small, but willing to help each other

During their senior year at Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2019, Jared Lehman, Austin Hodson, Logan Hanni and Dylan Caldwell came up with an idea for their own video game: DUNJUNGUY.

“We came up with the idea because we’re all big fans of Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop games,” Lehman, the team lead, said. “We wanted to make a game that we could play in these D&D fantasy environments with your friends on the couch. There’s not a game that does that quite yet, so we wanted to fill in the blanks with this game.”

After graduating from PFW, the four continued to work on their game – which according to the group’s website (agapitostudios.com) allows up to four people to “brave the depths of the DUNJUN for wealth, power and glory” – preparing a trial version for users to utilize and test.

“Once we graduated, there were a lot of growing pains because we realized that we weren’t quite doing things the right way,” Lehman said. “We pretty much went back through and redid everything.”

The game creators have received help from the city’s local, but small, video game development community as they try to get their game off the ground.

Lehman and Caldwell, the game’s art and design director, said they are involved in a Discord server called “Fort Wayne Devs” to help connect them with other creators.

“It’s really informal,” Caldwell said. “It’s community-driven, so there’s not a company that’s funding it. That community is a really great place for people to go with an impromptu game idea if they don’t know how to handle it, or if they have any business ideas.”

Kurt Roembke created the Discord server after he realized there wasn’t much of a local game development community. Roembke said he got into the field on his own because he was interested in composing music for video games and has created some for games in Montreal and Toronto.

Roembke taught himself how to code. And while he has had two major releases, Roembke has worked on 20 to 25 small games, he said.

He is now trying to help grow the local development community.

“It can get pretty lonely if you’re off in your own world,” he said. “It’s surprising how many people are coming into (the Discord server) and finding a community there. It’s really giving people an opportunity to talk to each other and maybe collaborate on projects.”

As of now, Roembke said there are a little more than 50 people communicating and collaborating with one another. Most of the creators are from the Fort Wayne area, but he said there are also some from other parts of the state, such as Muncie or Bloomington.

It’s difficult to know how video game development has changed in the area, Roembke said, because he wasn’t interested in it in college. PFW used to host a global game jam each year, which is a 48-hour event focused on creating a video game in that time span, with the results shared publicly.

Roembke said PFW’s game jam had about 10 to 15 people from its computer science department there, but it was specific to the university’s students rather than the whole development community.

“The reason I made the Discord server was to make something that was more agnostic in terms of anyone could come to it,” he said. “It helps to gather all these different groups together. … When I was in college, I think I only heard of about one or two people making games here and there.”

Roembke believes the stigma is that video games are an “outside Fort Wayne thing,” and that more developers are in areas closer to larger cities. By creating this community for developers, he’s hoping to change that.

“There could be a lot of support,” he said, “it just takes some people asking about it and making connections.”

Roembke said one local business that has been a “huge help” is Start Fort Wayne, a nonprofit co-working space located in downtown Fort Wayne.

Dan Swartz, Start Fort Wayne’s executive director, said the nonprofit began in 2016 and offers a workspace for its users with perks such as free Wi-Fi. He said different groups utilize the workspace, and it is considered an Entrepreneur Support Organization to help the city’s entrepreneurs grow their business.

Swartz said he has known Roembke for years, but he just partnered with him to introduce Start Fort Wayne to local game developers.

“We want to work with them more,” Swartz said. “We’ve worked with them through game jams. … We hosted our own space here in January. They really enjoyed having 24-hour access over the weekend to prototype and flesh out their ideas.”

Outside of hosting a game jam, Swartz said Start Fort Wayne has had some members who are video game developers, as well as animators and graphic designers.

“They’ve worked with video games, but we haven’t really facilitated them beyond membership,” he said.

Swartz would like to grow his relationship with local developers but wants to see what they need before he helps more. He said he’s been relying on Roembke and the rest of the “Fort Wayne Devs” to tell him how he can help and what needs to be improved.

For instance, Swartz wants to partner local developers with organizations like Visit Fort Wayne and the Downtown Improvement District, so people can see that video game development is growing in the area.

“I want Start Fort Wayne to help with global game jams and make it a bigger deal,” Swartz said. “I want Fort Wayne to be known for its community of game developers, and I want to help create opportunities in the area.”