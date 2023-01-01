Imagine picking up the phone for a routine weekend chat with your sister and have her tell you that she needed a kidney transplant, followed by “Would you donate your kidney?”
My older sister has never been one to mince her words, but I was floored. Give up a kidney? I was stunned, horrified, terrified and after she told me why she needed it, angry. Not at her, but at the medical system that had let her down.
Unlike two-thirds of the 37 million people who are in kidney failure, my sister’s failure was not caused by high blood pressure or diabetes.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, there is another third of the population who develop it for other reasons. While some causes are genetic, common over-the-counter medications like aspirin and ibuprofen can, over time, also cause kidney failure. In my sister’s case the cause was a prescribed medication that was not monitored closely enough.
Medicine unmonitored
Starting in 1987, Sue was on a prescription drug to maintain her health. The drug is very effective, if monitored closely. As a social worker, she attributed her constant fatigue to long hours at work. In her late 50s her weight began melting away. At first, my family assumed she was dieting, but as the loss continued, we began to wonder if something more serious was going on.
In 2008 her primary doctor expressed concern when some routine blood work showed Sue’s level of creatinine was high and referred her to a nephrologist, a kidney specialist.Creatinine is a waste product that comes from the normal wear and tear on muscles in the body, according to the National Kidney Foundation. How much one should have in one’s blood stream is based on age, weight, race, and body size. Abnormal levels can indicate something is wrong with the kidneys.
The doctor who had prescribed the medication told Sue he was not concerned by the raised levels, so she continued taking it.
By 2010 her creatinine levels were 1.9, normal range is 1.2. She stopped taking the drug and went to a nephrologist, who diagnosed her with 30% kidney failure and put her on a special kidney diet to help.
By 2018, between work and settling our mother’s estate, Sue was exhausted. Dark circles ringed her eyes, and she weighed as much as she had in high school.
By chance, at her regular kidney appointment in 2020, she had a substitute nephrologist.
Dr. Charlene Murdakes looked at Sue’s blood work numbers and told her that her kidneys wouldn’t last another 20 years. Murdakes recommended Sue think about what type of dialysis she would like to go on. If her numbers continued dropping at their current rate, she would be on dialysis in a year or two. At an information session on kidney dialysis, Sue was told once someone starts dialysis, their average life span would be five years, although some people last longer. Her doctor told Sue she should get on the kidney transplant list as soon as she could.
Off to Wisconsin
Sue’s kidney doctor was able to get her into the transplant program at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Unlike other programs, this one looks at the patient’s physical condition, not just their age.
It’s always best to get a match from a living donor and someone in your direct family. So being the youngest sister of three, I got the phone call. Once I had gotten over the anger of why she was in kidney failure, I had to deal with whether I would donate.
Honestly, I wasn’t sure what the impact of having one kidney would be on my health. Having photographed and written about the procedure when I worked at The News-Sentinel, I knew how it worked. But I also knew it is a long difficult surgery for a donor. The surgery takes about four to five hours, and typically, over half that time is spent moving organs around to get to the kidney. At age 62, my full recovery time would be eight weeks.
After considering the future consequences of having one kidney and talking with multiple donors, I decided to do it.
The tipping point was when a friend of mine, who I had shared what I was dealing with, pulled out her wallet and showed me a photo of her son and granddaughter. She had donated to her son. Her son and her granddaughter would never have been here without that kidney. When it boiled down to, “Do you want this person you love to die?” it became an easy choice.
Wait almost a year
It took about a year from the time I agreed until the actual procedure. My sister and I both underwent rigorous medical testing to make sure we could withstand the surgery.
Initially, we were a match. The clock was ticking, and the surgery was set for the end of May. Five days before the surgery I received a call from my transplant coordinator telling me the surgery was off because my sister and I no longer matched.
The pre-surgical blood test had shown my sister had developed antigens in her blood that would endanger my donated kidney.
How did this happen? Between the time of the first matching test and the one before the surgery, my sister underwent rotator cuff repair surgery.
The transplant team theorized the use of a cadaver tendon and bone peg had triggered the response in her body.
I felt at first let down and honestly, a little relieved, but then worried. Now what? The team suggested a pair match. A pair match meant I donated to a stranger, and Sue received a kidney from another person. A close family member would have been better, but this turned out to be our best option.
Being in the compatible pairs, the national kidney registry moved Sue up the Wisconsin transplant list and placed her on lists across the country. In September we underwent surgeries on the same day. My kidney went somewhere in Minnesota, and Sue was given a kidney from a 30-year-old donor. I told her she had traded up.
2 months post-op
Now two months post-surgery we are both doing well. So far having one kidney has not changed anything about my health. Same blood pressure, same energy level. My sister started looking better the day after the surgery. She has color in her face for the first time in years. Her creatinine levels quickly dropped back to normal.
We were lucky as our story ended in success. My sister is now one of the nearly 240,000 Americans who are living with a kidney transplant. But there are a lot of people who have died while waiting for a match.
Sue’s kidney failure could have been prevented. I asked my sister to share what she learned, because there will be times when taking a certain drug for a condition is necessary, even if there are some risks.
“I suggest keeping track of all your lab results,” Sue said. “Share them with your primary doctor. If you see anything outside of normal limits, discuss it with both your primary doctor and the prescriber. Remember, you can request to see a nephrologist if you are concerned. If anyone suggests you see a nephrologist, please see one right away.”
Dr. Suzanne Norby, University of Wisconsin nephrologist, agreed with Sue. Norby said it’s important to make sure a person understands the potential side effects and impact of the medication they are taking. If the drug could potentially damage the kidneys, make sure you and the prescriber monitor blood and urine for potential changes.
“Tell your doctor all the medications you are taking, even over-the-counter medications and herbal supplements,” Norby said.
Lesson learned
Sue’s regular nephrologist, Dr. Charlene Murdakes, said, “There are medications – prescription and other over-the-counter medications that can affect kidneys. NSAIDs – ibuprofen, Aleve, naproxen – are (over-the-counter) examples. I do see a fair amount of kidney injury from NSAIDs,” Murdakes said.
My takeaway? If a doctor routinely tells you “It’s fine,” ask for more details, because sometimes, it’s not.