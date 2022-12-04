It’s been said that 99% of the population longs to write a book, yet few actually do. I should know. For years, I wanted to write a romance novel.
In fact, when I started writing for newspapers and other publications in 2000, I intended to transition into writing fiction. Over the years, I studied fiction, interviewed authors every chance I got, attended conferences, and went online for advice. My fiction pages would go out to publishers, receive some good comments and also criticisms, but never ended in getting a book contract.
Fast forward to 2021. I applied for a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, which involved signing on to write a book by the end of 2022. Truthfully, I had only completed one book before, and it was “messy,” not up for an audience. The grant for $2,000 meant committing to self-publishing a novel, and would offset costs for a professional editor, a book cover designer, formatting the manuscript and promoting the book.
By last November, I decided it might be a good idea to produce a short book first, known as a novella. I’d nearly finished one in 2018, with guidance from an author mentor. Since I love Christmas stories, I changed up the book to happen in December, in a little Indiana town. Baby steps. Reader response was good and spurred me on to the longer novel.
The full novel was harder than I anticipated, with nights where I wrote all night, angst from editor comments I did not know how to follow. There were times of extreme doubt, and near-panic, mixed in with times of satisfaction from a well-turned phrase or cute line. On Oct. 4, “Her Billionaire Cowboy’s Second Chance: Galloway Sons Farm, A Fair Creek Romance, Book 1,” released into the world. The title’s long but appropriate for the genre. The themes include: What is home? Returning home. Coping with health issues. Community. Family. And cowboys. For the most part, reader reviews have been positive. I’m thrilled to be joining an author I have interviewed and admired for years, Denise Hunter, in a book signing at Barnes & Noble at Orchard Crossing from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
The Indiana Commission for the Arts has put a call-out for applications for more grants, with a January deadline. If you’re interested, see the requirements at www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/training/on-ramp-creative-entrepreneur-accelerator/
I’d be happy to answer any questions.