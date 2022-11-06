When a friend invited Misty Gause to join the Cosmopolites Business and Professional Women’s Club, she checked out the group by accompanying members on a community-service visit to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
Gause liked how the women interacted with young people at the club. She also appreciated their support of young people by awarding college scholarships to students at the club’s annual Fashion Brunch.
“I was pretty much impressed with that,” said Gause, a chemical engineer who joined the group in 2015 and now serves as club president. “And they were just such nice ladies. They all were just so warm and welcoming.”
The Cosmopolites have provided professional women with connection, personal development and an outlet for community service for 65 years.
“We just go where we think there is a need to provide some service or some type of cultural event for the community,” said Dorothy Grimes, a retired social worker who has been a club member since 1959 and currently serves as the group’s historian.
Members commemorated their anniversary with a dinner celebration Saturday at the Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center.
The club, which was founded Nov. 7, 1957, mostly has served African-American professional women, but membership is open to businesswomen of all cultural backgrounds.
The club’s organizers began meeting during an era when women made up only about a third of the workforce. People of color also faced racial discrimination before the hard-fought gains of the 1960s civil rights movement.
“We had to provide our own activities because we were not a part of a lot of social events that were held in Fort Wayne,” Grimes recalled.
The club’s 10 founders set a goal of “forming a strong network of professional women who would work to promote social, educational and civic responsibilities in the Fort Wayne community,” a club history said. They chose the name Cosmopolites to reflect members’ diverse backgrounds and that they came from many different U.S. states, Grimes said.
Then, as now, women must have earned a four-year college degree and work in a professional career to be eligible to join the club. Prospective new members must be invited to join by an existing club member.
The founders and early members worked as teachers, nurses, secretaries, social workers and as a business manager. Today, the club’s membership includes two engineers and a senior pastor.
“I was invited (to join) by one of the founding members,” recalled Grimes, a now-retired social worker who joined the Cosmopolites after moving to Fort Wayne from Richmond, Texas. “I was new to Fort Wayne, and it was an outlet for me to meet other professional women.”
She also was interested in community service, which has been a cornerstone throughout the club’s history.
In 1963 and 1964, for example, the Cosmopolites sponsored a Broadway musical performance each year in Fort Wayne and used proceeds from ticket sales to fund charitable projects, Grimes said.
Members have provided college scholarships to local students since 1978, she said. The club currently gives a scholarship of $1,600 per year to the same student for four years before selecting the next four-year scholarship recipient. Club members also give a $500 stipend to one or two additional college students each year to help them pay for books.
The club’s annual Fashion Brunch combines good food and high fashion to raise money for college scholarships. A travel program started in the 1980s generates money for college scholarships while also offering people an opportunity to explore the world outside Fort Wayne. Destinations have included New York City, Hawaii, Jamaica and Europe, Grimes and Thelma Russell-Dixie, a retired educator who joined the Cosmopolites in 1995 and currently serves as parliamentarian and travel program coordinator, explained.
Among other outreach efforts, the Cosmopolites club has worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs on its Smart Girls, Brilliant Women program and contributes to the Club Orchestra music education program provided by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for local elementary-school students.
In addition, the club has organized an online-only speakers series that features guests sharing personal experiences, triumphs or how they were able to become successful as a person or professional, Gause and club vice president the Rev. Sandra White, a senior pastor who joined the group in 2016, explained. The series is open to the public.
In the future, members hope to organize wrap-around services to support students and families, such as helping them apply for financial aid to attend college, White said.
With 10 active members and two inactive members, the Cosmopolites also hope to encourage more women to join by inviting them and by marketing the club on social media.
“Service, dedication, commitment and love of the community, and this is what this membership is all about,” Gause said. “And it’s also a group of women who are very selfless. They are not braggarts or boasters. They are individuals with accomplishments, but you don’t hear that. You hear, ‘What can I do to help somebody else?’ ”
Gause and Grimes said participation in the Cosmopolites has benefited them professionally and personally.
The club brings together women from a diverse range of professions who work together in a team environment, Gause said. While she’s always thought of herself as a leader, involvement with the Cosmopolites has enhanced her leadership, organizational and communication skills, she said. She also has gained from “just networking and meeting people I have not met through work or my church,” she added.
Grimes appreciates the fellowship with members, the respect they have shown each other and the community service work they have accomplished as a group.
“It helped me to listen more to other people, and you don’t have to agree, but respect each person’s ideas,” she said.
Members’ individual growth also touches the lives of all the people around them, including family, Gause noted.
Both she and Grimes hope more young women will join the club and continue its work and legacy.
“I just feel there are new ideas,” Grimes said. “I have been very impressed with young women and their skills and leadership.”