In the basement of the City-County Building, tucked away in a small area among dozens of shelves of police evidence and firearms, sits a variable collection of odds and ends.
There’s a stack of new chain saws still in their boxes sitting askew along a walkway. They are joined by backpacks – so many backpacks – sitting on another metal shelf, along with a box of wallets and cell phones.
Farther down the row is a headstone.
Welcome to the city’s lost-and-found.
Fun fact about the headstone – it’s not even the strangest thing that has found its way here, nor the only one.
Here is the Property Room of the Fort Wayne Police Department, which is managed by Diane Spiller.
Spiller has actually compiled a list of some of the more common, and uncommon things, that have been turned in. Wallets, purses, cell phones and bikes are the most common. Then there are money, jewelry, wheelchairs, firearms, human ashes, street signs, false teeth and an artificial leg. Spiller laughs at the last item, adding, “Things that you think people might miss.”
She’s been doing this for 20 years. Before that, she worked as a confinement officer in a correctional facility before working at the jail in Fort Wayne.
“I love it,” Spiller says, “I absolutely love my job. It’s a busy, busy area.”
Each time an item, which is usually brought in by police officers who are called to retrieve it, is brought into the property room, Spiller and her staff of four full-time and one part-time employees work to try and find the owners.
And they do a remarkable detective job of it.
The quick work would be to find an ID or contact information with the item, such as in a lost wallet or purse. But that would be too easy. Most often, employees have to check to see if a police report has been filed, or if the item is already in the system. They also run record checks.
If the owner is found, then a letter is sent to the person telling them their items are there and how to get them. Then the waiting begins.
The lost-and-found area is emptied out each month. A person has 60 days to claim their items. If they haven’t been claimed, then they are either disposed of or donated to the Fraternal Order of Police, which often auctions off the items and uses the money for such things as its Christmas shopping for children.
If an item is disposed of, then it meant that Spiller and her staff did everything they know how to do to find the owner.
And while she returns stuff every day, Spiller estimates about 80% of items go unclaimed. “It’s just lost,” she says.
Which is why her staff works so hard to find the owner. Some times, the staff goes above and beyond their duties.
Spiller points to a cardboard box that is filled to the top with papers and other items. The box was left on a woman’s front porch and as of April had been at the property room for more than a year. The item would have normally been thrown away, but this turned out to be a special case.
The staff discovered that it belonged to a man who is a paraplegic and had no way of coming to get the box, which was filled with his financial papers, graduation items and pictures. How it got on the woman’s porch is still a mystery.
Because the man was unable to come get the box, Spiller agreed to deliver the box to him.
That is definitely an extreme case, but it just shows how dedicated she is to her job and helping to reconnect people with their lost items.
But Spiller doesn’t only deal with the lost-and-found. She also manages the huge amount of evidence that the police department must maintain. That leads her to not only work with the Fort Wayne and regional police, but such agencies as the FBI and ATF.
The 63-year-old New Haven resident and mother of 10 believes she could easily fill a warehouse with the items that she is in charge of. There are hundreds of thousands of items, including more than 4,000 firearms.
Truth is, the property room is, well, out of room. “We need more space,” Spiller says.
The reason there is so much stuff is because of law changes over the years, especially when it comes to DNA, and having to keep things longer as technology has developed. “I spend a lot of time reviewing laws,” Spiller says.
Some of the evidence can be hard to deal with, Spiller says, especially when it deals with children.
“We have really sad things we have to deal with,” she says. “That part makes it emotional. There are some cases that keep you up at night.”
Knowing that the evidence, the stuff that she is in charge of, is so important, is why Spiller takes her job so seriously. To her, every item played a role in someone’s life, and now she has become the caretaker of its story.
