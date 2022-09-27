Feeling a bit nostalgic, I bought some quad skates earlier this year and have tooled around my neighborhood in them once or twice since spring.
Clearly my memory is a bit clouded of those days of skating at the roller rink as a child in the 1980s, as I would describe my current skating ability as wobbly, and at times, teetering.
I’m not alone in my rediscovery of skating. Popularity of the sport began to rise about four years ago and grew tremendously during the pandemic. Most of the renewed interest comes from a new generation discovering what kids who grew up skating in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s have long enjoyed.
Jamaris Tubbs is one of those kids who grew up skating. He’s also part of Fort Wayne’s skate culture.
The 37-year-old came from Atlanta, where he says the skate scene is huge. Tubbs, also a DJ known as J. Tubbs, wanted something similar here, so he helped create the group Rollin’ Fresh.
“My heart has always been attached to that,” he says of skating. “In the world we are in right now, the negativity surfaces, music, sports, skating is a good way to bring people together.”
Tubbs can be found most Sunday nights at Roller Dome North skating with his group.
But on a recent Sunday evening, he was throwing down some tunes for other skaters to show off their moves at The Landing’s Roller Disco event. Tubbs started deejaying in skating rinks and has continued that here.
There are more than 30 people who are part of Rollin’ Fresh, meeting at the skating rink along Coliseum Boulevard during its adult nights from 8 to 11 p.m.
Despite many skating rinks closing across the country, the Fort Wayne area has at least four rinks.
Bill Williams and Jenn Shaffer met at West Park Skate Center in Huntington. It’s where they practice their couple skating, which they have been doing for a few years now.
Shaffer, 33, works at the rink, and she and Williams, 50, have showed off their skills at parades and other small events.
Both grew up skating and are now keeping it going into adulthood.
“It’s cool how it’s came back,” Williams says about skating. “People see a roller dome and they think it’s for little kids, but it’s not. It’s more older people than younger people.”
Friends Crissy Mendez, Jennifer Oetting, Amber Leigh and Monique Brown have taken back up skating for the cardio it provides.
“I personally like it because it’s a fun workout,” Mendez says. “It gets you outdoors.”
Oetting is a former member of the Fort Wayne Derby Girls, retiring about five or six years ago. She spent all that time skating indoors and now, “I’m just in my outdoor wheels.”
She is usually the one getting the group together to tool around downtown or skate on the Rivergreenway.
Another group that has taken skating in the area to a new level is Ladies With Sass. The all-Black-women group started in March and has been showing off their moves at events that include fashion shows, block parties and parades.
Sanethia Underwood, co-founder of the group, says members use their skating to encourage and inspire other women and women skating groups. “We are divine-filled women … who inspire other lady groups,” the 29-year-old says.
The group includes women as young as 18 and as old as 45. The eldest would be Yiniki Moore, who began skating in the 1980s at the former Link’s Wonderland.
However, she admits that skating is different these days than when she was young. She describes it as being “elevated,” as skaters have included stepping, dancing and even flips.
“It’s a joy to my heart,” Moore says. And even though there is an age gap, “Skating brings us together,” she says.
Moore’s 20-year-old daughter Andrewnae Lacey is also part of the group. Lacey learned how to skate about 1½ years ago, but she has been dancing since she was young. Her mom taught her some skate moves.
Lacey says the members want to show they are a strong and diverse group that includes different ages, body types, as well as mothers, businesswomen, business owners and college students. “We are a really good example of versatile,” Lacey says.
“All of us have something to offer,” says Sydney Pearson, 26.
But the best part about skating, members say, is the ability to show who you are.
“It’s a beautiful form of art,” Bryuna Benson, 20, says. “You can express yourself.”
For those looking to get into skating, Tubbs says the best thing to do is get involved in the skating community, asking skaters where they skate and who can teach you.
And the biggest thing that you learn is that you will at some point end up falling.
“A good skater falls,” Tubbs says. “You gotta take risks.”
I guess for me, that means I’m well on my way to being the best skater that ever stood on four wheels.
Couple mark 72nd anniversary
I wrote a column last month about a Fort Wayne couple who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. I thought that was a long time. And it is, until I heard from Guy Zimmerman, who let me know that he and his wife, Peggy, just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
I’m not trying to make this anniversary thing a contest, but wow!
The two married Sept. 8, 1950. They met as part of a blind date, having their first date in March or April, Zimmerman can’t be sure which month, and then marrying in September.
“It somehow seemed to click just fine,” he says of their relationship.
The couple have five children – three girls and two boys.
Zimmerman was born and raised in Milford, and Peggy is from the Elkhart area.
Zimmerman grew up singing and also learned to play the guitar. He had participated in many amateur singing contests in high school, and even got the opportunity to audition for Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts, a radio and TV show on CBS. However, the audition was cut short and that was that.
Zimmerman moved his family to Fort Wayne in 1955 where he he did sales at Singer Sewing Machine and at WGL. He later met Cliff Smith, who owned a music store on Calhoun Street. Zimmerman began to work for Smith, while also teaching guitar lessons.
When Smith passed away, Zimmerman bought the store in 1965, renaming it the Guy Zimmerman Music Corp. He operated it for 32 years, retiring in 1997.
The timing of his music business endeavor was good as Elvis was popular and The Beatles came to the U.S. the year before. Zimmerman says everyone became interested in playing and he sold hundreds of guitars. “Timing in business is everything,” he says. “It was just one of those things.”
And even though the family went into debt to buy the store, ultimately, it became a successful venture.
“I was able to take a hobby from school and make it into a career to support a family of three and later five,” Zimmerman says.
Zimmerman volunteers his time with Audiences Unlimited, which he has been doing since 1997. The nonprofit group uses local performers to bring arts programs, including music performances, to people in long-term care facilities and adults with disabilities.
The couple will now celebrate their birthdays. Guy will be 92 in November and Peggy will turn 92 in April.
Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.