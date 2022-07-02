As usual, television will honor the red, white and blue with special Independence Day programming Monday.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights.
“A Capitol Fourth 2022” (PBS; check local listings): Country music’s Mickey Guyton plays host as this traditional special returns to the West Lawn of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., with Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.
“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (NBC): The shells that light up the sky (and, in turn, TV screens) colorfully will be launched from five barges positioned in the East River.
“Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular” (Bloomberg Television): This event returns to TV with conductor Keith Lockhart again leading the Pops musicians.
“Yankee Doodle Dandy” (Turner Classic Movies): The dazzling performance by James Cagney as master showman George M. Cohan earned the actor an Oscar.
“Rocky” (AMC): The original, Oscar-winning 1976 movie – written by title star Sylvester Stallone – is about a Bicentennial boxing match, so there’s a good dose of patriotism.
“1776” (Turner Classic Movies): The screen version of the hit musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (TNT): Though this 1977 movie milestone is labeled the fourth chapter of the George Lucas-generated franchise now, devotees know it actually was the first.
“The Music Man” (Turner Classic Movies): Robert Preston plays professor Harold Hill in the 1962 screen version of the Meredith Wilson musical.
“The Twilight Zone” (Decades): Marathons of Rod Serling’s much-revered fantasy-drama series are holiday traditions, upheld this time by a “Decades Binge” event being extended past the usual Saturday-Sunday scheduling through Monday.