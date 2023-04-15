Daffodils, tulips and hyacinths have been delivering wonderful splashes of color – not just in local parks and yards, but in grocery stores and garden centers where people purchase potted flowers to adorn their homes for spring and churches for Easter.
The beautiful blooms will soon start to fade, but that doesn’t have to mean a trip to the landfill. With a little care, the flowers can be given a chance to return next year by transitioning the potted plants to outdoor spaces. If successful, the plants will be perennials, returning each year.
A good sign that this transition will be successful is when a potted plant has bloomed at the same time that sort of plant is blooming outdoors. That probably means the bulbs haven’t been “forced,” or manipulated by the cultivator to bloom early, says Jayde Grisham, urban agriculture and horticulture educator at Purdue Extension’s Allen County office. Forced bulbs have a harder time making the transition outdoors.
Transitioning plants outdoors can begin after the last frost date and nighttime temperatures are consistently above freezing. This year, the area’s last frost date is May 8, according to Almanac.com, the online home of The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Grisham recommends gradually introducing potted daffodils, tulips and hyacinths to the outside for a few hours a day, slowly increasing the time they spend outdoors so they become acclimated to the temperature, wind and other elements.
“Direct sunlight can be hard on plants, just like people get sunburned,” she says. “Plants have a similar reaction, even though they use the sunlight. And so maybe take it out and set it in the shade or on a cloudy day (at first).”
After about a week of gradual acclimation, the flowers should be ready to plant. Note how high the soil comes up on the plant when it is in the pot, then shake off most of the soil, Grisham says. The light soil used for potted plants probably doesn’t match what is in your yard, and you want the soil to match. After removing the excess soil, bury the plant to the same depth it was at in the pot.
Gilbert Young, horticulture supervisor at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, suggests looking for a sunny spot for your flowers. The distance from a structure is also important to consider. Planting near a house, especially on the south or west side, will result in earlier blooms because the ground will be warmer.
Though bulbs can be separated, plants such as tulips bloom a little better when planted in clusters, he says. That’s how they grow in their native habitats. Most plants will deliver one bloom per bulb.
The conservatory’s annual bulb sale is taking place through April 30. It features potted hyacinth, tulip and daffodil plants that have been rotated out of the “California Dreamin’ ” showcase garden exhibition. The cost is $1.95 per pot, which contains three to five bulbs. The last round of plants from the exhibition will be placed out for sale Tuesday, Young says.
Bulbs in the conservatory’s sale have been forced so they could be part of the exhibit, which began in January. While he agrees that forced bulbs can be more of a challenge, Young says daffodils and hyacinths are durable and even the tulips from the sale have delivered success as perennials for local gardeners.
“We’ve had visitors that have shopped here year after year, and they say they have had great luck and come back for more because they just keep adding to their outdoor bulb collection,” he says.
Keeping a potted flower well-watered until it starts blooming is a key step in making sure it survives to bloom another year, Young says. Even after the colorful petals are gone, there’s still work to be done.
Whether repotting a flower or tending to spring perennials already in a garden, don’t assume that because the blooms are gone, the leaves aren’t necessary and can be trimmed away. The leaves (and even the stem) are gathering energy through photosynthesis that bulbs need in order to produce new growth next year, Grisham says. Fading blooms can be cut off – or “deadheaded” – so the plants will store nutrients instead of expending energy on the development of fruit or seed pods.
Some spring perennials will be more successful in this area than others, Grisham says. Daffodils are hardy in our gardening zones, which are 5b and 6a on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Daffodils are also toxic to many animals including deer, which means they have a better chance of making it through the spring unmolested. Early-blooming crocuses also naturalize and spread well in our area.
Tulips are harder to keep as perennials because bunnies and deer find them tasty; if part of the leaves are eaten, that means less photosynthesis and less chance of future blooms.
One popular spring flower that probably won’t make it as a perennial in the area is the Easter lily, Grisham says. The plant is not good for the outdoors in our gardening zones’ cold winters.
Leaving any of the bulbs in the pot hoping to get them to bloom indoors again is also unlikely to succeed, Grisham and Young agree. Most homes just can’t provide the right conditions like nature or a greenhouse with special storage abilities.
While tulips and daffodils are early-spring plants, later-spring perennials are available this time of year as well. Grisham points to shade-tolerant flowers such as astilbe, bleeding hearts or hostas and sun-loving plants such as salvia and rudbeckia as varieties that can be transplanted with less shock and concern about frost.
People with cool basements or garages have another option for turning potted spring plants into outdoor perennials, Young says.
Continue watering the potted plant until the leaves have gone brown; this can be done indoors or outside. When there is no green left, the plant has gone dormant. Allow the dormant plant to dry out, cut off the dead leaves and put the pot in a dry place that is 60 degrees or cooler. The bulbs can be planted outdoors in the fall.
When it comes to planting bulbs, give them time to send out some roots and get established in the soil before constant cold weather sets in, Grisham says.
There are often good deals on bulbs late in the gardening season, she says. October is usually fine for planting bulbs, but November will be getting a little too cold. Think of it like this: If you don’t want to be out in the cold digging in the dirt, your bulbs probably don’t want to be either.
Crocus corms should be planted 3 to 4 inches deep with the pointed end up, according to Almanac.com. Plant hyacinth bulbs 4 to 5 inches deep.
A little math might be required for other common bulbs. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac website, tulip bulbs should be planted about three times as deep as the height of the bulb, and daffodil bulbs should have the pointed end about two to three times as deep as the height of the bulb.
When spring flowers begin to come up next year, a gardener’s first instinct might be to clear away leaves and other debris that has gathered through the fall and winter. Resist the urge, Grisham says. The debris is providing insulation for the plants as well as a home for insects that haven’t fully emerged yet.