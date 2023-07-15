Seated at the head of a conference room table at Southwest Lutheran Church, his laptop open in front of him, Vicar Soe Moe said working with kids is what drove him to become an ordained pastor.
“We’re here to provide a safe space (for the kids),” he said. “My goal is to build leaders.”
On July 22, Soe Moe will become the first Karen pastor ordained by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, says Joe Ferry, pastor of Southwest Lutheran Church. Once ordained, Soe Moe will become the church’s pastor of youth and missions.
The vicar’s earliest memories are of life on the run between a series of refugee camps in Myanmar, formerly Burma, and Thailand.
“I was born somewhere in the jungle in Thailand,” Soe Moe said, noting that he doesn’t know exactly where.
The family first sought shelter at a refugee camp within Burma, but fled to Thailand shortly after. Soe Moe said he spent the first nine or 10 years of his life at the camp in Thailand before his family relocated to the United States. The now 26-year-old and his family – who belong to the Karen ethnic group – were fleeing persecution by the Burmese government. Many Karen people do not consider themselves Burmese because of this persecution, the vicar said.
Soe Moe’s parents and his siblings all moved to the U.S., but his grandparents stayed behind.
The Karen are among more than a dozen ethnic groups within Burma. The Karen people, particularly the Karen National Union and the Karen National Liberation Army, have been fighting for greater autonomy from the Myanmar – formerly Burmese – government since the country gained independence from Great Britain in 1948. Thousands of Karen people have resettled in the U.S. and Canada as refugees over the past 23 years.
“We were running away from home because the Burmese military came into the village and burned our barns and took our livestock and things like that,” he said. “It wasn’t safe, so my parents had to run away, but my grandparents stayed.”
As might be expected, residents of the refugee camp faced numerous hardships, Soe Moe said. The United Nations delivered food once a month but not enough to properly feed the tens of thousands of refugees housed there. It was difficult for residents to provide for their families, he said, particularly because those who left the camp to find work or food were subject to arrest by the Thai government.
In response, a multifaith community arose to help each other survive, he said. Camp residents built huts, churches and temples, even a hospital. Soe Moe’s grandfather built a Christian church inside the camp, following in the footsteps of his father, who opened a church, and later a seminary, in Burma.
“My family has always been religious,” Soe Moe said. “My family has always encouraged church.”
Over the years, the camp developed into a multifaith community that included Christians, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists in proximity to one another, he said, adding that all of these groups worked together to support each other.
His family’s Christian church and the nearby Buddhist temple worked closely with each other, Soe Moe said, often lending each other dinnerware and other supplies to help the church provide food for the refugees.
Soe Moe, his parents, and his two siblings moved to the U.S. in 2008, when he was 11 years old, resettling first in Allentown, Pennsylvania. About a year later, the family moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to relatives, he said. He remembers transitioning to life in America was difficult and noted how at first, he hated the smell of coffee. It’s grown on him by now, though.
“Everything was so new, going to school, going to work, paying bills and things like that,” he said. “It was brutally rough. I remember my mom cried for months and months.”
After arriving in Indiana, the vicar’s father and brother got jobs at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport, a two-hour commute on top of 10- to 12-hour shifts. Over time, the family developed community connections, particularly among a group of Karen refugees who lived nearby.
“I was invited to their Bible study on Friday evenings after school, and then they started inviting me to come to church (at Southwest Lutheran),” he said. “The first time I walked into this building, I looked at the sanctuary and I said to myself, ‘This is home.’ ”
It was a profound moment, he said, because after emigrating, the vicar’s family wanted to find a church congregation but found it difficult, especially with language and cultural barriers.
“There are so many denominations and we didn’t know anything about denominations when we first came,” he said. “So going to some of them, it was so weird.”
It made the family stop going to church for a while. That was difficult, he said, because while the family worshiped at home, they lacked community.
But then Soe Moe met Pastor David Maki, who ministered to local Karen residents near their homes. The family began attending those services, he said, allowing them to feel more comfortable in their new home.
As a kid, Soe Moe dreamed about joining the military, until a torn ACL required him to reconsider what he was meant to do. In doing so, Soe Moe became more involved in church ministry and discovered a passion for youth ministry.
Shortly after moving to Fort Wayne, Soe Moe became involved with youth groups associated with Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese, first attending youth programs and then as an adult working with the kids who currently attend LAMB’s programs.
At the age of 12 or 13, Soe Moe began attending summer camp at Camp Lutherhaven in Albion. It was an experience that left him feeling that “this is home.”
“Everyone was so kind and understanding. I had a blast,” he said. “Until then, I didn’t really know why I’m here. I struggled with the language and the culture (of life in the U.S.).”
At 18 years old, he found a job at the camp working in the kitchen. The vicar said he chose the kitchen because he enjoyed cooking and wanted to work as closely with the campers as possible. It wasn’t long, however, before Soe Moe became a counselor, as camp staff recognized his potential and his unique connection with the campers.
Tim Jenk, executive director of Camp Lutherhaven, said Soe Moe had an immediate impact on campers.
“It would not be strange at all to see campers on his shoulders, or for them to ask to speak to Soe over me or other counselors,” he said. “He’s got such a rapport with the kids and he’s such a fun-loving guy.”
Jenk said he believes Camp Lutherhaven’s more relaxed structure helped Soe Moe explore aspects of faith and ministry that are the most natural and comfortable for him.
“His background is from a very unstructured area, and I think the camp mirrors that a bit, to where his faith really collided with his background in a way that felt like coming home,” he said. “It helped him see that faith isn’t locked down into a book or inside a building or within walls. God is everywhere and camp was a place for him to express and hear that.”
It was his work as a camp counselor that made Soe Moe realize his calling was to youth ministry.
The vicar is now at the end of a four-year program that will culminate with a special worship July 22 at Southwest Lutheran Church, Ferry said, adding that it has been his privilege and joy to mentor Soe Moe through the intensive process. Once Soe Moe is ordained, a grant from The Lutheran Foundation will allow him to focus on his ministry full time, Ferry said.
Those who have watched and mentored Soe Moe as he’s explored his faith over the years are immensely proud of his achievement and are excited to see him ordained later this month.
“It’s been so cool to watch him grow,” Jenk said. “He’s overcome and achieved so much. I’ve watched his faith grow and how God impacts him. He wants to reflect that, wants to do something with it.”
Ferry, who helped mentor the vicar through his education through the Ethnic Immigrant Institute of Theology at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, described the process as challenging and intensive.
“I moved to Fort Wayne in 2015 and I’ve always known that (becoming a pastor) was in his heart,” Ferry said. “It’s been a wonderful thing to mentor him as he’s discovered his gifts. I’ve learned at least as much as he has, and he has changed how I see myself and my ministry. It’s amazing to think about.”
Jenk agreed, adding that it can’t be overstated how much he’s learned from the vicar.
“He has so many skills and he has the ability to adapt and make the best of any situation. He can pivot so well,” he said. “We don’t underestimate how much we’ve learned from him, in terms of taking things in stride.”
Soe Moe said he’s excited about the chance to help kids who are trying to navigate a new life in the U.S. like he once had to do. It’s hard, he said, to navigate familial expectations alongside cultural norms in a new country.
“As Christians, we’re out to help one another when one is in need. And when kids start growing up here, they live in two worlds, two cultures. And it’s really hard for them to do that and to communicate,” he said, adding that some kids end up on a bad or unhealthy path because of it. “I want to say, as a leader, that I can see what they’re capable of. I want to encourage them to keep on pursuing the things that they love to do, the things they’re good at and want to be a part of.”