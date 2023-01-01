After 50 years of running in American newspapers, “Funky Winkerbean” is coming to an end.
The artist Tom Batiuk has decided to retire the strip, which runs daily and Sunday in The Journal Gazette. Today will be its last day.
But it may not be the last that readers see of the “Funky” cast. Batiuk says on his website that there may be occasional appearances of the strip’s characters in “Crankshaft,” another comic strip that Batiuk does with fellow artist Dan Davis.
The two strips have often overlapped with story lines and characters, and it appears Batiuk plans to keep that going even though the strip itself has come to a close.