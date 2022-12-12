If ever there was a month for baking, it would have to be December. And for those so inclined, a wealth of baking shows new and old will grace broadcast and streaming over the coming days.
Probably the most noteworthy is “Baking It: Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler’s Celebrity Holiday Special,” airing today on NBC. Hosts (and executive producers) Poehler and Rudolph welcome Fred Armisen, Kristen Bell, JB Smoove and Nicole Richie to play for charity as they prepare recipes inspired by their own holiday and family traditions.
That same day, Season 2 of “Baking It” kicks off on Peacock, with Poehler and Rudolph charging a new batch of home bakers to work in teams as they take on challenges they designed themselves. The winning tandem is determined by a panel of opinionated grandmothers.
The next day, Prime Video and Freevee ring in the holidays with “Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge.” This competition series sees teams of elite bakers craft confections inspired by beloved characters including “The Cat in the Hat” and “The Grinch.”
The team that creates the dessert that most impresses judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell wins a $50,000 grand prize. Tamera Mowry-Housley hosts.
On the Roku Channel is the streaming “The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special.” Celebrities try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and win the title of America’s best amateur baker. Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry host from the show’s iconic tent.
Hollywood and Leith also judge “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays,” the fifth season of which is streaming on Netflix.