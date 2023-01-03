It is tough to predict whether folks who took up gardening during the height of the pandemic will continue to grow their own vegetables and flowers. Growing plants from seed does have advantages as one can grow varieties of plants not commonly found locally and have the satisfaction of observing plants grown by your own hand. Can one save money growing plants from seed at home? Well, maybe over the long term.
The keys to growing plants indoors are good soil and good light conditions. One can sometimes get away with growing plants from seed in a sunny window. However, sunny winter days in Indiana can be scarce. Then your plants quickly will become spindly and sun-starved. For a small investment, one can purchase a fluorescent light fixture at local hardware stores. Make sure to pick up one warm and one cool fluorescent bulb; along with some string or chain and two pulleys. All one needs is a place to hang the fixture so that the light is approximately 3 inches above the seed. You can make a fancy rack system, or just make do with what you have around the house. PVC pipe with a bit of scrap wood for shelves can make a dandy system. A well-rinsed dish soap container makes a fine watering container for seedlings. Nowadays pre-made growing systems using LAD light sources that use less energy and better light quality than fluorescent lights are available for online purchase.
Garden centers and greenhouses have really good soil-less potting mix to grow the seedlings. Make sure to obtain a mix with plenty of peat, perlite, and vermiculite. Metro-Mix and Professional Growers Mix are two examples. A product called Soil Guard is available online; this product can help prevent damping off disease of seedlings that are over watered.
Dixie cups and egg cartons (with small holes punched in the bottom) make fine seed-starting containers. Commercial seed-starting trays can also be purchased on the Internet.
“Park’s Success with Seeds” by Ann Reilly and “The New Seed Starters Handbook” by Nancy Bubel are fine resources for obtaining information about the best time to start seeds so that the seedlings can be grown and transplanted into larger containers in time for planting in May. Other resources about starting seeds are available at local libraries.
For now make sure to order or download catalogs from seed companies or check out their inventories. There are so many types to choose from. Organic seed, heirloom vegetable seed and seed of rare varieties are all available. Companies differ on price and quantity, so shop around for the best deal for your needs. One can also pool seed orders with friends and neighbors to save money on shipping costs.
The new gardening season is an opportunity to involve the kids in the process. Most kids love to plant and water seeds and then watch the plants grow and develop. It’s a great way to introduce them to fresh fruits and veggies.
Let’s start a new year and think about new beginnings – for the gardening season – beginning at home.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.