The recent overturning of the Roe vs. Wade case by the Supreme Court got me thinking about all the historical moments that have happened in my lifetime.
There are some, more than others, that seem to stand out. It’s those moments that I can tell you where I was and what I was doing at the time they happened. Some that come to mind is Sept. 11, the Iraqi war, Barack Obama becoming president, Donald Trump becoming president, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 1983 airing of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video on TV.
Don’t laugh about that last one. For a kid in high school at that time, if you didn’t watch that video, you might as well have not shown up for school the next day.
Of course, working in the newspaper business has made it easy to save copies of those historical moments, even though I don’t always do it.
That’s why I was interested to talk with Fred Habegger, who has been collecting and keeping newspapers since he became a paperboy while a sophomore in high school. Before that, his parents collected newspapers and passed them on to him.
“We were more interested in history than kids are today,” Habegger says of that time.
He now wants to pass them along to his 10-year-old granddaughter, Mya Rorick, who is also interested in history.
The now 74-year-old has papers that date back to 1939 that announced the German bombing of Warsaw, Poland, during World War II.
The great part about the papers is that the majority of them are in really good shape as Habegger has kept them in a big, black box all these years. The box blocked out the light, which can destroy and deteriorate a newspaper.
Habegger had actually forgotten about the papers until he rediscovered them in his son’s attic during a recent move.
At his Fort Wayne home, Habegger begins to pull out the papers, carefully opening them and recalling why that particular date was kept.
There is a 1966 News-Sentinel that announced the upcoming game between Central High School and South Side High School – the 100th time they had faced off. Another paper from 1981 talks about the release of the American hostages in Iran. The price of the paper that day was 15 cents. A 1944 Fort Wayne Journal Gazette announced that France was invaded during World War II.
Other papers come from the Berne Witness in Berne, where Habegger’s parents lived, Chicago Daily Tribune and Look magazine. (I hear that magazine name and can’t help but think of Ralphie putting his mom’s favorite magazine, turned to the Red Ryder BB gun ad, on her pillow in “A Christmas Story.”)
One particular paper Habegger remembers delivering as a paperboy was the report of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963. What he remembers most about that day was “how quiet it was outside,” he says. That’s because everyone was inside watching TV, Habegger says.
Habegger, who is retired from BF Goodrich, doesn’t collect newspapers as much now. But there was a time when he, as well as other people, depended on the newspaper for vital information.
Todd Pelfrey, executive director of the History Center, says such items “are wonderful, wonderful snapshots for how a community is understanding the events of the day.”
Ironically, Pelfrey says one of the few items that the History Center rarely collects is newspapers. (Just as a side note, The Journal Gazette also does not keep older, physical papers, so please don’t call asking me if I want them. However, we do have them on microfilm and in other formats.) Newspapers can take up quite a bit of space quickly, Pelfrey says. Instead, the museum relies on the digitized collection from major publications.
But for those rare 19th or very early 20th century publications that they do have in their collection, the museum takes precautions to preserve them.
The biggest is avoiding light and controlling the temperature, humidity and moisture where the papers are stored. If you have the space, Pelfrey suggests unfolding the papers to avoid a crease, or allow the newspapers to be folded where the natural crease occurs.
More than anything, a collector should place a sheet of clean acid-free paper in between the newspaper pages to help in preservation and bleeding of the pages.
Also, avoid Scotch tape or any adhesive. Pelfrey says it’s tempting to mend damaged pages, but the mending process can sometimes be more harmful then leaving it as is.
In the end, Pelfrey says looking at the stories that people choose to preserve can be the most interesting aspect of a family’s collection.
It also allows the next generation to see what residents found valuable at the time.
It’s why Habegger plans to share his collection with his granddaughter, so she can continue to add to her family’s work of preserving history.
Terri Richardson writes about area residents and happenings that affect their lives in this column that publishes every other week. Email her at trich@jg.net or call 461-8304.