Special events

Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., will have a community concert featuring the Christian band Tribute at 2 p.m. Sunday. Root beer floats will be served and there will be activities for children, including face painting and balloon animals.

Calvary Baptist Church and Divine Providence Church will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 through 4 at 7810 St. Joe Center Road. The theme is “Concreate and Cranes: Building a Foundation on Christ.” To register, call Mike Harris at 260-615-7955.

First Baptist Church, 2323 S. Fairfield Ave., will celebrate its 200th anniversary beginning Aug. 3. On that day there will be a service at 4 p.m. at the plaque on the lawn in front of the church. A proclamation from the Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office and from the American Baptist Churches will be read. A reception will follow.

Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.