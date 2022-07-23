Special events
• Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., will have a community concert featuring the Christian band Tribute at 2 p.m. Sunday. Root beer floats will be served and there will be activities for children, including face painting and balloon animals.
• Calvary Baptist Church and Divine Providence Church will have vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 through 4 at 7810 St. Joe Center Road. The theme is “Concreate and Cranes: Building a Foundation on Christ.” To register, call Mike Harris at 260-615-7955.
• First Baptist Church, 2323 S. Fairfield Ave., will celebrate its 200th anniversary beginning Aug. 3. On that day there will be a service at 4 p.m. at the plaque on the lawn in front of the church. A proclamation from the Fort Wayne Mayor’s Office and from the American Baptist Churches will be read. A reception will follow.
