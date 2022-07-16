Special service
Historic Powers Church, nine miles east of Angola on Old Road 1, will have a service at 7 p.m. July 24. Jeremy Jones, pastor of Columbia, Ohio, Church of Christ, will lead the service with music by The Pokagon Pitchpipers. Ice cream will be served after the service. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Jubilees marked
Two Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are celebrating their Jubilees. Sister Rose Virginia Eichman, who was born in Fort Wayne and entered the congregation in 1952 from Cathedral Parish in Fort Wayne, is celebrating 70 years. Sister Marilyn Herber, who was born in Fort Wayne and entered the congregation in 1952 from St. Joan of Arc Parish in Indianapolis, is also celebrating 70 years.
