Special service
Boat-in-Worship, hosted by the Churches of Syracuse/Wawasee, will be 8:30 to 9 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 4. Sunday’s service will have music by Acacia Flamm and service by minister Josh Weiland. Participants can board the SS Lilly Pad for free beginning at 7:30 a.m. at The Frog Tavern or bring a chair or blanket and sit on the shore at the Oakwood Inn Resort.
