Special service
Historic Powers Church, nine miles east of Angola on Old Road 1, will have a service at 7 p.m. Sunday. Blake Stevenson, family ministry director of Angola United Methodist Church, will lead the service with music by Mark and Stephen Kays.
The Old York Church will provide ice cream after the service.
A freewill offering will be accepted. For more information, go to powerschurch.org.
Lecture series
University of Saint Francis will have its Theology on Tap series, presented through the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, each Tuesday night in July.
“The Road to Emmaus” series will be based on the Gospel of Luke 24:13-35.
Admission is free. Food and bar service begins at 6:30 p.m. and the events will be in the Cougar Den, behind Trinity Hall at 2701 Spring St.
Upcoming events
July 5, “Finding Christ in Chaos,” by Cindy Black of Spoke Street Media
July 12, “Finding Christ in Suffering,” by Mary Glowaski, assistant in pastoral care to Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
July 19, “Finding Christ in Scripture,” by Alex Giltner, USF assistant professor of theology
July 26, “Finding Christ in the Breaking of Bread,” by the Rev. Jose Arroyo, pastor of St. Paul of the Cross in Columbia City
Aug. 2, closing Mass and party in the Saint Francis Chapel at 6:30 p.m., followed by party with food and drink in the Achatz Hall of Science.
Book published
Thomas Stallter, Grace Seminary College professor of intercultural studies, recently released his new book, “The Gap Between God and Christianity: The Turbulence of Western Culture,” through Resource Publications.
The book is available on Amazon and at WipfandStock.com.
