Holiday service
Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., will have its Christmas Eve worship at 3 p.m. today with service with Holy Communion and at 5:30 p.m. for communion service focused on families with children. Pre-service music, “Carols of the Season,” will be at 8:10 p.m., and Festival Service with Holy Communion will be at 11 p.m. Worship for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will be at 10:30 a.m.
Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.