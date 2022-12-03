Special service
Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., will have its annual candlelight service at 4 p.m. Sunday. Four choral and three instrumental ensembles will offer special Advent and Christmas music to complement readings. A cookie reception will follow the service.
