Q. I contacted my lawn care service to re-seed and renovate my lawn. Some friends of mine on social media said it is a terrible time to seed a lawn because of the drought. Others say it is fine. Who do I believe?
A. It is not the best time to completely renovate a lawn. The reason isn’t particularly because of the drought – it is summer temperatures that make it harder for the grass to germinate and grow well.
Most cool-season grasses that make up a seed blend germinate and grow their best when temperatures are between 65 and 80 degrees. This is why it is best to reseed and renovate lawns in early spring and early fall.
This doesn’t mean it can’t be done in the summer, but the chances of getting a good stand of grass are lower.
One must be constantly vigilant when grass does germinate in the summer because all it takes is one hot day to kill emerging seedlings if the area is allowed to dry out. Technology has improved with sticky materials that hold seed and help it germinate, but often folks have to add additional seed later on to get a good healthy stand. One will use more water to help the grass establish in hotter weather.
This whole year has been difficult because early on the weather was cool and wet making it difficult to work the soil and plant. This quickly changed in a hurry when the weather suddenly turned warmer and a whole lot drier. This year’s weather reminds me of 2012, when things began cool and wet – followed by a hot and very dry summer.
Part of the issue is that we are transitioning from several years of La Niña conditions to a strong El Niño at this time. El Niño summers are characterized by hot, dry summer conditions with much different winter weather. It could be an interesting year.
The worst El Niño in my opinion was in 1988, where it did not rain the entire summer. It doesn’t look as if this year will be as bad, but it is probably our water bills will be higher this year if these conditions continue. Plants need about an inch of rainfall a week to do well. Newly established trees and shrubs are the most vulnerable.
One has to decide if you want to save water and allow the lawn to go dormant or irrigate to keep the lawn green. It’s a tough decision because we prefer lush lawns and not brown ones. Most lawns can survive periods of drought, but city and suburban lawns are more likely to sustain damage when drought conditions persist because of heat islands that occur in urban areas, compacted lawns that are subject to runoff, and cheaper grass mixes that are not as drought tolerant.
The rules of proper watering still apply: Water during the morning hours, and water plants deeply less often rather than frequent shallow watering. Conserve water while trying to keep plants healthy.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.