Q. A friend suggested I plant a perennial called Helen’s Flower in my garden. Can you tell me more about it?
A. Helen’s Flower (Helenium autumnale) is a perennial native to the U.S. It is also referred to as sneezeweed because it was used medicinally by Native Americans, and dried portions of the plant actually induced sneezing, which was thought to rid the body of evil spirits. Helenium grows in moist, low-lying meadows or at the edges of damp woodlands.
Helen’s Flower is perhaps a more romanticized common name. Ancient legend states that the flowers of Helenium came up from the ground where the famous Helen of Troy’s tears fell.
Helen was the daughter of Zeus. She had many suitors – included Ulysses and Menelaus – son of the king of Mycenae. During an absence of Menelaus, Helen fled with another lover to Troy, an act that ultimately led to the Trojan War. This drama with Helen’s love life led to many tears – which turned into flowers.
Helen’s flower produces yellow, or yellow marked with red or brown flowers in late summer – hence its species name autumnale. There are many types and colors of Helen’s flower in the trades as it has been “improved” by plant breeders. The flowers attract bees and butterflies.
Helenium’s leaves, flowers, and seeds are poisonous to humans. If eaten in large quantities, the plant can cause fatal poisoning. The plant also contains compounds which may cause a skin rash in some people. The chemicals in Helenium can also poison livestock, particularly sheep.
In a garden setting, Helen’s flower can become quite rangy and floppy. Cutting back the planting around July fourth helps the plant from becoming too rangy later on. The plant tends to need replanting in gardens in our area every 3 to 5 years as it can fade over time. It prefers to be planted in moist – but not soggy – areas of the garden.
Since it is poisonous to humans and animals and can cause a rash when handling, Helen’s flower is not a common choice for a well-behaved perennial in the home garden. It is more at home in a wildflower or cottage garden where it can blend in and be supported by other plants.
One can find Helen’s flower online as containerized plants. It’s probably easier and cheaper to start plants from seeds – grown in a home greenhouse and transplanted in a garden. One can also directly seed Helen’s flower in a garden area. Press the seed into the soil of a bare area free of weeds in early spring. The seed needs light to germinate, so do not cover the seed with soil. Keep the area moist as the seedlings develop.
While Helen’s Flower can tolerate clay soils, it does prefer acidic soil to do its best. Yearly applications of sulfur can help. Use one application of slow-release fertilizer in spring. Overfertilized plants can become leggy.
In my opinion, Helen’s flower may be underutilized and could be used more in native plantings in home landscapes.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email cmcmaken@jg.net.