Splashing around in city pools has been a summer tradition for more than a century.
The first public swimming pool in the city opened in what is now Lawton Park in 1918. (It was the oldest pool in Indiana when it closed in 1982.)
The pools have been home to classes for many years through Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. But from 1959 through the early ’70s, they hosted something more: an annual City Water Show.
The annual spectacular drew hundreds of people to the pool at McMillen Park, where performers shared talents for water ballet, synchronized swimming, comedy and synchronized diving, and land dancing. Many of those skills were picked up during classes offered at the pools.
The shows were complete with music and lighting. According to stories in The Journal Gazette, themes over the years included “West Side Story” in 1963, “Young at Heart” in 1966, “Moments to Remember” in 1967 and “Songs of the Sixties” in 1970.
The 1972 program included a SCUBA demonstration and exhibition water polo game. That year’s show appears to have been the last.
Manager of Communications April McCampbell checked scrapbooks at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and found records for the show from 1959 to 1972, which lines up with dates in The Journal Gazette’s archive.
A June 1973 story in former newspaper the News-Sentinel said plans had been announced for a water show that year, but I found nothing to indicate a show actually took place that summer.
Do you remember the City Water Show? Let me know! I would love to share more details in a future column.
