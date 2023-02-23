In the fall of 1966, demolition began on the area bounded by Main, Calhoun, Clinton and Superior streets downtown. It was the future home of the City-County Building – a multimillion-dollar project years in the making.
Crews began work at the alley between Columbia and Main streets. The first business to be moved was a barbershop at 132 E. Columbia St. where C.W. Meeker had spent 64 years, according to a December 1966 story in The Journal Gazette.
Other businesses affected included the Louis Fortriede Shoe Store, which closed after 104 years and Riegel’s, the tobacco shop that had operated at the northeast corner of Main and Calhoun. The latter moved across Calhoun.
Final plans for the City-County Building were approved Dec. 12, 1967, by the Allen County Commissioners. The nine-story building was designed by Strauss Associates Inc., and construction was expected to cost about $6.9 million with additional expenses including real estate bringing the total to around $10 million.
Construction equipment began work Oct. 4, 1968, with the ceremonial groundbreaking Oct. 10.
A ceremony laying the cornerstone took place Dec. 16, 1969, with about 200 people in attendence. Among items enclosed in the cornerstone was a city government directory, a Fort Wayne flag, a Three Rivers Festival medal and a copy of The Journal Gazette.
By February 1970, the building was in its final stages, and various government entities were moving in. The mayor officially moved from City Hall to the new building at 1 E. Main St. on March 11.
Other major downtown projects around the same time included Fort Wayne National Bank Building (now known as PNC Center), which opened in 1970, and the Performing Arts Center (now Arts United Center), which opened in 1973.
After 30 years in the City-County Building, it seemed that more space was needed for departments and in 2005 a joint city and county committee agreed to make a formal study of the Renaissance Square building on East Berry Street. After much discussion, a co-location plan was approved in 2010 to split government departments between the City-County Building and what would become known as Citizens Square across the Allen County Courthouse green.
After a renovation, the City-County Building on Main was officially renamed the Edwin J. Rousseau Centre in April 2012 after the late civic leader whose service included terms as a city councilman, county councilman and county commissioner.
