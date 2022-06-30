“Nice try, Spider-Man.”
To be honest, this caption from Jim McFadden of Fort Wayne made me snort – a couple times. If ever there were to be a superhero adept at macrame, it’s probably the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, right? Though this is twine, not spider webbing, can’t you just picture Peter Parker and Aunt May setting up a booth at a farmers market or art fair on a Saturday morning? With great power comes great fiber art.
Some other captions:
“When macrame attacks!” – Amy Thatcher, Fort Wayne
“Frog is kissed after getting tangled in fish net and turns into a princess.” – Larry Wellman, Fort Wayne
“It started as a macrame plant holder, but...” – Douglas Middleton
“Ever wonder what to do with those old basketball nets?” – Ellen Dalrymple, Fort Wayne
“I think my dryer has issues!” – Barb Limbach, Wolcottville
“Ariel on party night wearing a ‘what-what.’” – Christina Hathaway
“Where is the Halloween party?” – Randy LaFrentz, Fort Wayne
”Someday I’m going to regret this.” – Steven Troup, Fort Wayne
”Ready for church, Mom!” – Dave Eiserle, Monroeville
”Hey, Fred. Look what I caught in our fishing nets!” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne
”2032 prom dress.” – Mark Racine, Fort Wayne
”I really want to win this year’s Miss Mermaid contest.” – Mike Krafft
”Sometimes the net breaks and a good one gets away.” – Kathy Schreck, Fort Wayne
The real story: Candy Summers, a Ball State University fine arts major, created this jute and twine macrame mask, which got a little out of hand. It began as a simple head mask, she said, but once the head was finished, she just kept on knotting. The mask was among items Summers was going to display at an art fair at L.S. Ayers downtown in April 1972.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.