The maple syrup season was drawing to a close at the start of April 1947, but work was still underway at the Samuel Rosbrugh sugar camp where there were about 1,100 trees tapped in the 33 acre woods.
On a good day, with sap running freely, about 3,000 gallons of sap could be gathered for processing into syrup.
The camp about six miles north of Warsaw was one of the oldest in northern Indiana.
“Syrup Camp Near Warsaw Is One Of Oldest In State,” by Jean Munson (April 6, 1947)
WARSAW – Maple syrup enthusiasts who haven't a good supply of that wonderful topping for pancakes better start their rationing until this time next year, for warm weather is approaching and the tapping season soon will be over. At least this is the information supplied by Samuel Rosbrugh who manages one of the oldest sugar camps in Northern Indiana about six miles north of Warsaw.
The methods of tapping the maple trees, gathering and processing the "water," or sap, has changed, but there is still the problem of working against time and that important element weather. If the ground is not frozen too hard and the air temperature is about 40 or 50 degrees, then it's a "good day" and the sap runs freely. However, three days with the temperatures at 70 or 80 degrees will make the sap milky and results in a dark molasses.
And "Sam" should know the maple syrup business, for he inherited the camp and knowledge of processing from his grandfather, Jacob Rosbrugh, who established the camp site in 1838. In those days the sap was caught in crude buckets made from hollowed out logs and was poured into huge barrels carried on horsedrawn sleds. By emptying the liquid into large iron kettles, now classified as antiques, and placing them over open fires there began the long process of boiling and skimming the water until the required texture of the syrup was obtained.
And that process, with the improvement in 1914 of a Champion Evaporator, was used by the Rosbrugh's until this year when Sam built a new camp about two hundred yards from the old one. With the aid of five or six employees, Sam taps about 1,100 trees in his 33 acre woods. There are usually two spiles or spigots to each five-gallon bucket fastened to the tree and if it's a good day, about 3,000 gallons of sap is obtained.
The new building is equipped with a 120-horsepower steam boiler which supplies hot water for the 50 feet of coil in the bottom of four nine foot pans. It takes 30 minutes to make syrup from the cold sap and one and one-half gallons of syrup can be produced in 30 minutes. Of course, it takes 50 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup, and the regulation weight of each gallon must be 11 pounds Sam has a hydrometer at hand to test this weight in case someone doubts it, but he still relies upon the old method of scooping up a shovelful of syrup, and if it comes off in sheets, then it's done. Six hundred gallons of syrup a year is the average output for his camp and, believe it or not, people with that certain "sweet tooth" line up at the door to take it away when it's boiling hot.