The high school football season has long been met with anticipation from fans and hard work from players.
This photo from Aug. 15, 1958, marks the opening day of football practice in the city that year.
Assistant coaches Bill Hicks and Leo Jehl and head coach Walt Bartkiewicz were leading Central Catholic High School players in exercises to limber up at St. Vincent's Villa Field.
Practice for the 2022 season began this week, with high school scrimmages set for Aug. 12. Week 1 games are Aug. 19.
To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.