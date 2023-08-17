On Aug. 17, 1933, city officials met in an informal conference to discuss plans for the construction of a sewage disposal plant.
According to a story in The Journal Gazette the next day, the meeting "was described by interested persons as the first definite step on the part of the city toward the erection of a disposal plant and the solution of the problem offered through the contamination of the waters of the Maumee river."
The Journal Gazette story from 1933 appears below.
The Indiana Board of Health had recently made a report recommending Fort Wayne take immediate steps to construct adequate sewers and a disposal plant to stop pollution of the Maumee River.
Construction of the city's Water Pollution Control Plant took place from 1938 to 1940. It was dedicated in March 1941, according to details on the city's website.
"Sewer Plant Parley Held" (Aug. 18, 1933)
Plans for the construction of a comprehensive system of intercepting sewers and a sewage disposal plant were discussed at an informal conference held Thursday night by city officials, City Attorney William Fruechtenicht stated Friday.
The meeting was described by interested persons as the first definite step on the part of the city toward the erection of a disposal plant and the solution of the problem offered through the contamination of the waters of the Maumee river.
Confronted with the fact that a sewage disposal plant must be constructed sometime, probably in the near future, city officials have been studying the problem of eliminating the pollution of the Maumee river and constructing the disposal plant which would be erected east of the city near the Maumee river.
Mr. Fruechtenicht pointed out that it would be possible for the city to secure federal funds under provisions of the public works act for the construction of the sewage disposal plant. Under this plan 30 per cent of the cost would be granted to the city as a gift while the remaining 70 per cent will be given as a loan by the government at a low interest rate.
In a recent report the state board of health recommended that the city take immediate steps to construct an adequate sewar system and a sewage disposal plant. This report pointed out that the Maumee river was being heavily polluted by the discharge of raw sewage and industrial wastes from the city of Fort Wayne.
The state board of health has announced that it will demand that cities comply with the state board of health orders regarding stream pollution in Indiana.
Fort Wayne, it is not improbably, will take the attitude that if the Maumee is to be given immunity from pollution by Fort Wayne sewage, the St. Joseph River, from which this city is to take its public water supply should be given immunity from pollution by the sewage of Garrett, Auburn and Waterloo.
The state health authorities are giving definite attention to the pollution of streams in the northeastern corner of Indiana and the situation north of Fort Wayne is undergoing examination and study.
An amendment was enacted by the legislature, in the 1931 session, by which Fort Wayne's jurisdiction over the St. Joseph river was extended for twenty-five miles if that stream should be made the source of the city's public water supply. The city's jurisdiction under the law as it was before amendment was only ten miles.
Cong. James I. Farley of the Fourth Indiana district, Mayor William J. Hosey, John C. Trier, chairman of the board of public works, David Erwin, board of works member, City Controller Julian F. Franke and City Attorney William Fruechtenicht attended the conference.
Included in the sewer improvements which must be undertaken before the sewage disposal plant can be placed in operation are the southwest sewer, southeast sewer and northeast sewer.
Plans for these sewer improvements have been prepared by City Engineer Van A. Barnett and an attempt was made to start construction three years ago but heavy remonstrances against the improvements made it necessary for the board of works to abandon action.
These sewer improvements would give the city a comprehensive sewage system large enough to handle storm and sanitary sewage which would be carried to the disposal plant.