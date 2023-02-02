In these photos, Andrea Scheuerman, 4, enjoys a summer day painting along a fence during a Fine Arts Works '77 class at the Performing Arts Center.
The all-day fence painting class was free outside the venue now known as Arts United Center. Other activities in Fine Arts Works '77 included classes on poetry writing, sandcasting, printmaking, photography, film animation and mime.
Sponsored by the Fine Arts Foundation, Fine Arts Works was a summer program for children. It was started by Janet Latz in 1977 and continued for several years, facing financial difficulty in the end when grants for the project from the Indiana Arts Commission were reduced and eliminated.
The Fine Arts Foundation was a precursor to Arts United.
