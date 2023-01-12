Demolition on Pearl Street

Aug. 4, 1977: The Mossman-Yarnelle Building on Pearl Street at Maiden Lane was being razed to make way for a 42,000-square-foot expansion of the Perfection Biscuit Co.

 Journal Gazette file photo

Crews in 1977 were working to raze the Mossman Yarnelle Building on Pearl Street at Maiden Lane. The demolition project was to make way for a 42,000-square-foot expansion of Perfection Biscuit Co.

The one-story expansion was expected to be completed in 1978.

Perfection occupied its bakery space on Pearl beginning 1903 after moving operations from Barr Street in 1901, according to a July 13, 1977, story in The Journal Gazette. Several additions had been made, including the most recent at the time in 1939. A modernization program in 1955 added highly automated equipment.

In 2017, Aunt Millie's announced the downtown bakery would close.

Mossman Yarnelle Co. was a local hardware and home store. It left the Pearl Street building in 1971.

