Crews in 1977 were working to raze the Mossman Yarnelle Building on Pearl Street at Maiden Lane. The demolition project was to make way for a 42,000-square-foot expansion of Perfection Biscuit Co.
The one-story expansion was expected to be completed in 1978.
Perfection occupied its bakery space on Pearl beginning 1903 after moving operations from Barr Street in 1901, according to a July 13, 1977, story in The Journal Gazette. Several additions had been made, including the most recent at the time in 1939. A modernization program in 1955 added highly automated equipment.
In 2017, Aunt Millie's announced the downtown bakery would close.
Mossman Yarnelle Co. was a local hardware and home store. It left the Pearl Street building in 1971.