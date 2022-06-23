On Aug. 7, 1971, the Naked City nudist resort near Roselawn (south of Gary) welcomed the public to take a peek at 50 women competing in the third annual Miss Nude America competition.
Many men and women showed up – some nude themselves, some with cameras in hand – though the latter were mainly men, according to a story by Dell Ford the next day in The Journal Gazette.
After a late start, the 50 women paraded around the Naked City patio fully naked except for a pair of shoes, if they wished. They carried balloons showing what state they represented.
Valerie Craft, 22 won the title, which included $1,000 cash and a trip to London for two. She was entered as Miss Nude North Carolina.
The 1971 Journal Gazette story is below.
“Photogs Have Most Fun At Naked City,” by Dell Ford (Aug. 8, 1971)
ROSELAWN, Ind. – It was a field day for amateur photographers (everyone a man) as Dick Drost, owner of the Naked City nudist resort near here, trotted out 50 nudie cuties Saturday afternoon – all aspiring for the title Miss Nude America of 1971.
The title, which carries with it a $1,000 cash award and a trip to London for two, went to 22-year-old Valerie Craft of Tinley Park (near Chicago) who cited her occupation as "dancer" (strip and modern ballet).
Miss Craft, whose measurements are 37-23-37, is five-feet, six-inches tall and has light brown hair. Saturday, as she posed for a swarm of photographers, she wore nothing but an engaging smile.
First runner up in the third annual Miss Nude America Pageant was Catherine Lewis, 20, a Utica, Mich., housewife. Third place went to Randy Lynne, a Cincinnati model.
It looked for a while as if the crowd of several thousand who paid premium ticket prices of $15 (unescorted women were offered a $2 cut rate price) to watch the 50 title contenders promenade around the Naked City sun dial patio would have to settle for Babette Bardot, a dancer and cousin of the famous Bridgette. Babette, one of the pageant judges, was clad in a bikini, the top half of which she obligingly removed for occasional picture taking.
It's a good thing Drost had Miss Bardot on the sun-drenched patio to keep the crowd entertained because the parade of nudies, scheduled to start at 2 p.m., did not begin until 3. One impatient young man, armed with his trusty camera, complained "this is disgusting! No woman can be that beautiful!"
Comedian Prof. Erwin Corey, another judge, had to leave before the girls made their entrance. As luck would have it, he was bidding a nonsensical farewell just as the contestants began lining up outside Drost's unique circular glass house. The giant house with no-see-through glass walls served as their undressing room.
Each woman (the age limits were 15 to 35) entered in the pageant carried a balloon labeled Miss Nude Alaska, Miss Nude Alabama, Miss Nude Illinois, etc. There was a girl for each of the 50. Miss Craft, incidentally, was entered as Miss Nude North Carolina.
Other than the balloon and something that looked like an all-day sucker, the women were strictly in the all-together, except for heels. Some elected to do their parading around the circular patio barefoot. Let word to the wise be sufficient shoes make for a more graceful gait.
The nude show-off for camera buffs and judges was done singly and to the strains of a recorded "Hello Dolly." (What ever happened to "A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody"?) By the time Miss Nude Wisconsin had strutted her stuff, Hello, Dolly!" had begun to be a crashing bore.
Instead of helium filled balloons, Drost would do well to present his contestants (in coming years) with sun parasols. It was a day made for burning and the women had to sit on the patio until the finale. Some of the contestants were well tanned and probably will not be affected by the more than hourlong exposure to the sun but dollars to donuts says at least a half dozen will resemble lobsters Sunday.
As the contestants did their thing for the crowd, and Bardot and company, the master of ceremonies reeled off the vital statistics and a few interesting little sidelights like "my most embarrassing moment", hobbies and certain favorites like food and movie star. One girl said her most embarrassing moment was being in the contest and another's response was "very private."
The fill-in chatter by the emcee also included who the contestant would most like to be stranded with on a desert island. One woman, surprisingly said “no one" and President Nixon was the choice of another. "So," as the emcee reported, "we could let our hair down together."
It also should be noted the contestants were not introduced by their full names but by engaging make-ups such as Tiny Sherri, Definite Lisa, Interesting Mary, Happy Kathleen and Mean Barbara. Ho-hum.
Drost waived the rules of the campgrounds pageant day and permitted guests to come to his place attired. But there were plenty of people who elected to soak up the sun in the all-over. No accurate count could be taken but it appeared that the men outshed the women. There were a heck a lot of men wearing nothing but a camera around the neck, a watch on the wrist and sandals on the feet.
A first timer to Naked City (a secluded spot off Ind. 10 about 30 miles south of Gary) would be taken with several things. The nudity (for the initial five minutes or so), Drost's house (the word is you can see out but not in during daylight hours then in but not out when darkness falls), the sun dial patio which features a giant gold woman's leg (plastic?) with toes pointed toward old Sol, and the building which houses the restrooms. The latter building (it needs a cleaning) has one entrance labeled, among other things, Ladies, Men, Boys, Powder Room, Showers. It means what it says. One woman, advised of the nature of the facility, allowed as how she'd just wait. Besides, she said, all she wanted to do was wash her feet
Everyone at Naked City Saturday is going to have to do more than a little foot washing. Sand like you've never seen. The pageant emcee said, during the "wait for the entrants" lull, that one of the great things about the camp is the sand dunes. A lot of sand will be missing from Naked City. It went home in a lot of shoes and on a lot of clothes.