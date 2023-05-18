The city's first "tot-lot" for pre-school children opened mid-August 1949 in Weisser Park.
The supervised playground for children ages younger than 6 featured a sandbox, "jungle-jim," low slide, a "crawl-way" and a balance rail. There was also a path of log steps and a plank walk.
A Journal Gazette story from 1949 is below.
"Kiddies To Have Own Playground; Tot-Lot To Open Next Week" (Aug. 13, 1949)
The Weisser Park tot-lot, the first playground ever established on city property here for the use of children of pre-school age, will be opened early next week
In addition to regular playground equipment for children up to six years of age, several innovations developed by Howard L. Von Gunten. city park superintendent and Martin Nading Jr., recreation supervisor, will be installed.
Regular equipment of the tot-lot will include a sand box, a low bracket of bars known as a "jungle-jim" for climbing, a miniature swing and a low slide.
From observations of children at play, the park department officials have developed a "crawl-way" for tots consisting of ten 18-inch concrete tiles donated to the park board These will be lined with rubber and stretched in a circle or in snake-shape for youngsters to crawl through.
Another of the new playground devices for tots will be a balance rail, consisting of a plank anchored about six inches from the ground on which youngsters may practice. balance. In this same vein of juvenile development, officials have arranged for "stepping stones" in the tot-lot. These will be made up of short logs projecting a few inches from the sod and arranged in easy steps. These will project only two inches above the ground.
A plank walk, starting at the ground level and continuing to a level of 12 inches above the ground, also will be provided in the playground for infants.
Officials said they hoped to have the tot-lot open Tuesday or Wednesday. Children six years and older will be excluded, and other tot-lots will be opened on the playgrounds in the future.