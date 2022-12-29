David and Stevie White

August 1949: David and Stevie White were having a bit of fun with oversized pencils while their dog Penny looked on a few weeks before school began.

 Journal Gazette file photo

Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.Ellen Dalrymple of Fort Wayne suggests that the pictured writer might be thinking, “I’m going to need your help if I need to erase anything.”

Meanwhile, Mark Racine ponders that the boys might be drawing plans to a big dog house for their furred friend. Dwight Johnson of Fort Wayne echoes my thought when I saw this picture: “I wonder how you sharpen this pencil.”

The real story: The August 1949 photo was part of a feature package on Sept. 4, 1949, as students prepared to return to school. David and Stevie White, sons of F. King White, were having a bit of fun with oversized pencils while their dog Penny looked on.

Some other captions:

“This is a BIG homework assignment, Tommy.” – Greg Racine, Fort Wayne

“The local school board announced last evening math and writing scores declined and would not be renewing it’s contract with nationally recognized education consultants Waaa Novelty.” – Steven Troup, Fort Wayne

“Really, Teacher, my dog peed on my homework!” – Maurine Gensheimer, Fort Wayne

“Wally and Beaver Cleaver draw a lost dog poster on the Jumbotron!” – Ruth Braun, Fort Wayne

“I asked if he’s learning anything? He says it’s ‘ruff.’” – Tim Kerlin, Fort Wayne

”Tasked with finding the meaning of “writ large,” the students took the assignment a little too literally.” – Alexander Jokay

”Making sure their letter to Santa can be read without his glasses, the Jessop boys jot down their wishes from the Sears catalog.” – Dennis Sheron, Hudson

”I can’t lose this pencil.” – Randy Lafrentz, Fort Wayne

”Do you think using these huge pencils to write Santa a letter will get his attention?” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne

”Where’s my doggie pencil?” – Alan Blanton, Yoder

