Readers were asked to suggest captions for this photo.Ellen Dalrymple of Fort Wayne suggests that the pictured writer might be thinking, “I’m going to need your help if I need to erase anything.”
Meanwhile, Mark Racine ponders that the boys might be drawing plans to a big dog house for their furred friend. Dwight Johnson of Fort Wayne echoes my thought when I saw this picture: “I wonder how you sharpen this pencil.”
The real story: The August 1949 photo was part of a feature package on Sept. 4, 1949, as students prepared to return to school. David and Stevie White, sons of F. King White, were having a bit of fun with oversized pencils while their dog Penny looked on.
Some other captions:
“This is a BIG homework assignment, Tommy.” – Greg Racine, Fort Wayne
“The local school board announced last evening math and writing scores declined and would not be renewing it’s contract with nationally recognized education consultants Waaa Novelty.” – Steven Troup, Fort Wayne
“Really, Teacher, my dog peed on my homework!” – Maurine Gensheimer, Fort Wayne
“Wally and Beaver Cleaver draw a lost dog poster on the Jumbotron!” – Ruth Braun, Fort Wayne
“I asked if he’s learning anything? He says it’s ‘ruff.’” – Tim Kerlin, Fort Wayne
”Tasked with finding the meaning of “writ large,” the students took the assignment a little too literally.” – Alexander Jokay
”Making sure their letter to Santa can be read without his glasses, the Jessop boys jot down their wishes from the Sears catalog.” – Dennis Sheron, Hudson
”I can’t lose this pencil.” – Randy Lafrentz, Fort Wayne
”Do you think using these huge pencils to write Santa a letter will get his attention?” – Linda Chapman, Fort Wayne
”Where’s my doggie pencil?” – Alan Blanton, Yoder